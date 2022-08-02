Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Guardian Commander Guide

There are several classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that are associated with characters and the roles they play in the party. Guardian Commander is a class that is Defender Type and is associated with Zeon by default. This guide gives a detailed overview of the Guardian Commander class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Guardian Commander

Zeon is a hero in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who has the default class of Guardian Commander. The class is unlocked and equipped to the main character by completing the hero quest “Where the Heart Is” in Chapter 3. The quest allows you to take Zeon to your side alongside its class.

Best Guardian Commander Characters

Guardian Commander is a class mainly designed to provide a defense to the party but can also give traits of attacking to the characters. As a starting character for Guardian Commander, Noah fills the spot very well with high ratings and quick learning skills.

To use the combination of defense and attack, Lanz and Sena are the best options available. They have the ability to be good Guardian Commanders with defensive and attacking skills.

Best Guardian Commander Arts

Below given is the best Guardian Commander Arts categorized with their types.

Attack Type Art Name Description Physical Attack Shield Bash Shield Bash has a single target AoE and are useful to deal dangerous combos. It is a good source of both defense and attack. Taunt Noble Taunt Noble Taunt also has a single target AoE and has the ability to distract the enemies and save the party while in normal condition. Drastic condition may require a swap with Grand Protection. Physical Attack Imperial Sword This also comes with a single target AoE and can be used to deal 50% extra damage.

Best Guardian Commander Master Skills

The main purpose that a Guardian Commander serves is defense and must be able to bear tremendous damage. Below given are the best Guardian Commander Master Skills

Fighting Prowess

This is an Ogre class Master Skill and has a Rank 5. This increases the damage-taking capacity by 30% when hit by Physical Arts.

Defensive Soul

The class that this Master Skill falls into is Heavy Guard and has a Rank 5. Defensive Soul increases the damage-taking capacity by 10%.

Best Guardian Commander Accessories

Beastfang Necklace

The Guardian Commander is constantly under attack and needs to be provided with boosted damage while he’s being targeted by enemies.

Iron Temple Guard

This increases the HP of the Guardian Commander and makes the Guardian Commander last longer on the battlefield.

Best Gems For Guardian Commander

Everything that a Guardian Commander can have or should have is oriented around increased defense. The same goes for the gems.

Ironclad I

This provides the Guardian Commander with increased HP.

Steel Protection

This provides the Guardian Commander with increased block rate.

Guardian Commander Arts List

Talent Arts

Deflector Field

This Art increases the ability to absorb attacks and tends to be more strong for some time.

Combat Arts

Shield Bash

Falls into the category of Physical Attack and has 180% multiple power. The art has no effect and has a recharge time of 30s.

Proud Eagle

Falls into the category of Physical Attacks and has 210% multiple power. It increases the damage dealt by 70% and has a recharge time of 11s.

Celestial Strike

Falling into the category of Physical Attacks, this art has 390% increased power and increases the damage given by 70%.

Noble Taunt

This is a single target art has falls into category of Taunt Arts. It has a recharge time of 20s.

Victory Shift

It has multiple effects that are increasing damage given by 15% and increasing the block rate by 40%. It is a Stance type art and has a recharge time of 44s.

Falcon Swoop

A physical attack type art that increases the damage given by 50% and has a power multiplier of 180%. It has a recharge time of 11s.

Grand Protection

With a recharge time of 50s, this art has the ability to increase block rate by 40% and damage dealt by 15%.

Imperial Sword

With a power multiplier of 300%, it increases the damage by 50% and has a recharge time of 26s.

Guardian Commander Skills List

I’ll Help

It lowers the damage taken by 15% and takes damage from enemies with low HP.

Soldier’s Potential

It increases the HP by a rate of 0.6% when the HP drops below 30%.

Protector’s Pride

When players with roles other than defenders are targeted, it increases the recharge speed by 30%.

Mind For Guarding

When defending with 10% points, it gives a boost to the damage reduction rate.