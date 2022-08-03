You can choose to free colonies that are under the thumb of the evil Consul in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This will become adamant when you enter Chapter 3.

Liberating colonies from the tyranny of the Consul will net you a good relationship with the freed citizens as well as affinity bonuses.

The following guide will explain how to free colonies and gain their rewards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Free Colonies In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The people living in the colonies are not free to act according to their will as they are held captive by the Consul. The influence of the Consul will be evident in the early stages of the story and with your progress in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll keep on liberating colonies.

The process to free a colony is very simple and straightforward. To free a colony, you need to destroy its Flame Clock.

To destroy the Flame Clock of the colony, you need to defeat the Consul of the colony. Defeating the Consul will automatically destroy its Flame Clock and the colony will be liberated. There are a few exceptions in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as some of the colonies need completion of side quests to be set free.

Rewards For Liberating Colonies In XC3

One benefit that you enjoy after setting a colony free is having deepened relations with the citizens of the colony. It also opens the gates of the world further and lets you and your allies explore more of it. It also grants you access to new side quests and allows you to gain experience and new classes.

After a colony has been set free, look for areas where there are NPCs having information that your team will require. If you get past a colony, make sure to carry the information that it has.

Furthermore, liberating colonies is one way of gaining affinity bonuses for your party members.