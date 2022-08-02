Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Ashera Best Arts, How to Recruit and Use

Ashera is a member of the Keves nation in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and she’s one of the most formidable fighters they have. Despite the game classifying her as a “Defender,” Ashera proves herself to be one of the deadliest offensive fighters in the game.

To help you recruit Ashera to your team in XC3 and learn how to play with her, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you how to recruit and use Ashera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and her best arts.

How to Unlock Ashera

Ashera can be unlocked during Chapter 4 of Xenoblade 3, named “Life”. During this chapter, you’ll need to head to the Syra Hovering Reefs. While in this area, if you take a look at your map, you’ll see a question mark symbol on it.

Head to the location of this symbol and you’ll find Ashera standing by the front entrance of Colony 11. Once you get close to her, a quest-related event will be triggered. This event is Ashera’s Hero Quest, named “The Wrath of Ashera.”

Now, all you need to do to unlock Ashera is complete this Hero Quest. The first objective of the quest is to eliminate the 7th Levnis Troop, Velites.

After taking down the Levnis Troop, you’ll have to defeat Team Zoren, Team Easel and Team Clad, respectively.

Once you’ve taken down all the teams, your final objective will be to defeat Moebius R. After defeating Moebius R, talk to Ashera once again to end the quest and unlock her as a playable character in XC3.

How to Use Ashera

Ashera is classified as a Defensive character in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but don’t let that classification fool you.

Ashera is a very well-balanced character when it comes to both offense and defense. She only has a D rating in both Healing and Support, but she has an A rating in Defense. Her defensive stats allow her to stay alive even in the stickiest of situations.

Moving on to her offensive side, it’s almost overwhelming if you consider the fact that Ashera is supposed to be a Defensive character.

She has an A rating in Attack and her best Arts are all focused on offense. Her offensive abilities are based on getting the enemies all aggro’d towards her.

Asheras Arts, and even just her attacks themselves, create a lot of agro. This makes it, so most of the enemies on the battlefield are all focused on her.

This can work both for and against Ashera. If you have a proper team to help Ashera in battle, her aggro-generating abilities will allow you to easily group up enemies and take them down quickly and efficiently.

However, if you don’t have good support for Ashera, she will likely be overwhelmed by the hordes of enemies she attracts.

This means that to take Ashera to her highest potential in XC3, you need to build a good team around her. If the support for her is there, she will become a menace on the battlefield.

Ashera’s Best Arts

To help you out with picking the best Arts for Ashera, below, we’ve listed down the 3 best Arts to use when playing with Ashera in Xenoblade 3.

Demon Slayer: Increases the amount of aggro generated when using the Art by 50%.

Increases the amount of aggro generated when using the Art by 50%. Inferno Wheel: When attacking opponents which are targeting you, this Art increases damage by 70%.

When attacking opponents which are targeting you, this Art increases damage by 70%. Eye of the Storm: When Ashera takes damage, this Art inflicts 200% of Attack Damage.

And as for the best Talent Art for Ashera, there’s really no better choice than Blossom Dance. Blossom Dance deals damage that completely bypasses the target’s defense. It also increases the amount of aggro generated when using the Art by 50%.