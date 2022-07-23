Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Concerned Carpenter Side Quest Guide

Concerned Carpenter is one of the many side quests in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, in which Siorge will ask you to help find his son. This walkthrough will cover all the details you need to know to complete this quest smoothly.

Concerned Carpenter Location in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

This side quest is offered to you by the Siorge, and you can find Siorge between the Torigoth Market and Torigoth Arch in the Gormott Province. Go there and talk to him to get this quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Concerned Carpenter Walkthrough

To find Pawli, you must warp to the Waytree as Pawli is trapped on top of it. But it is not that easy as it is guarded by 3 level 9 Nabadan Gogol. You need to be prepared for this battle because defeating the Nabadan Gogol is not easy.

While battling these three enemies, you must ensure you don’t grab the attention of other enemies nearby because this can make things even more challenging.

Once you defeat the three enemies, Pawli will drop from the tree, but he is injured. He will request you to find 7 Confusion Ivy for him.

Now you have to warp back to Torigoth and find the fallen Trunks. You can find these just outside the Saet Limbers Co. You have to do a lot of back and forth at this point for collecting 7 Confusion Ivy. Be patient, as this could take some time.

Once you have collected all seven of them, it’s time to hand them over to the Pawli and head back to Siorge and speak with him. He will ask for another favor: you have to buy a Gormotti Walnut, which Mokumoku sells.

Mokumoku is a nopon found in a camp hidden on the northeast side of the Waytree.

When you get to Mokumoku, he will ask you to pay 30,000 gold, or you have to find him a Muscle Branch if you don’t have gold.

Paying him the gold is a good option as finding Muscle Branch can be tough. Get the Gotmotti walnut and head back to Siorge. Hand it over to the Siorge, and it will complete the Concerned Carpenter side quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Rewards