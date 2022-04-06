Xbox Series X VRR Helps Pump Higher Frame Rates In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The added support for variable refresh rate (VRR) gives Xbox Series X an edge over PlayStation 5 for better frame rates in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

According to a technical analysis conducted by Digital Foundry earlier today, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gives nearly the same frame-rate performance when running in resolution mode (dynamic 4K and 60 frames per second) on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

When switching to performance mode (1080p and dynamic 120 frames per second) however, the frame rate varies depending on the display in question and the console being used.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can still achieve constant 60 frames per second on a 60Hz screen on both consoles in the lower resolution performance mode.

On a 120Hz screen, the frame rate ranged around 80-120 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and slightly higher 90-120 frames per second on Xbox Series X. Maintaining a constant stream of 120 frames per second will still be hard for both consoles and there will be occasional stutters.

Thanks to the VRR support of Xbox Series X, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will output a more consistent 120 frames per second on the current Xbox flagship. The lack of VRR in PlayStation 5 hence brings a noticeable difference in terms of frame rates. Thanks to its lightning-fast solid-state drive though, PlayStation 5 still has better loading speeds.

Take note that Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed VRR to release on PlayStation 5 in the coming months. All previously released games will need to be updated by their respective developers to make use of the feature.

However, players will also be able to force VRR in unsupported PlayStation 5 games which should “improve video quality for some games.” In the case of “unexpected visual effects”, players will need to wait until the games are patched to be fully optimized with VRR.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spin-off in the Borderlands franchise, is now available on both previous- and current-generation consoles and PC.