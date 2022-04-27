Xbox Series X/S Has Apparently Outsold PS5 Globally For Two-Quarters Straight

The ongoing stock availability issues might have caught up with PlayStation 5 as Microsoft posts record revenues for a non-holiday quarter.

During an FY22 Q3 earnings call earlier today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have “taken share globally for two quarters in a row” and “are the market leader this quarter among the next-gen consoles in the United States, Canda, the United Kingdom, and western Europe.”

The statement basically suggests that the Xbox Series lineup has sold more consoles than PlayStation 5 in the past two quarters to become the best-selling current-generation console (excluding Nintendo Switch) in the given regions.

Microsoft, unfortunately, stopped sharing its console sales with the public a long time back, making it difficult to place an exact number on how many Xbox Series consoles were actually sold worldwide for the given period.

According to VGChartz last week, Microsoft sold around 13.87 million Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles combined worldwide by March 2022.

In comparison, Sony has officially announced that more than 17.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold worldwide by December 2021. The latest sales figure is hence likely higher but could have slowed down in recent quarters due to continuous, severe supply constraints.

The global chip shortage has impacted both Microsoft and Sony. However, compared to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles have been more readily available as evident by Microsoft posting hardware sales up by 14 percent year-over-year with Xbox revenues up by 6 percent year-over-year for the past quarter.

Earlier in the month, a report tagged Microsoft to have paid a large sum for chip priority that allowed it to increase production. During a time when neither of the two console flagships is available, starved buyers are likely going to go for what becomes available first and that has turned out to be Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in recent quarters.