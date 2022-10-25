Xbox Hardware Revenue Rose Noticeably In First Quarter of FY 2023

Microsoft has just done its earnings report for the first fiscal quarter of the year 2023. Among the various other statuses that showed how much money Microsoft had made over the course of that quarter, one particular stat of interest was the rise in Xbox hardware sales revenue, which rose by 13 percent.

The previous year was a difficult one for most console gaming, as the pandemic drastically affected the release of the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. Both consoles didn’t launch with high enough numbers due to issues caused by Covid-19, and when they were released, scalpers buying up huge amounts of the consoles made it difficult to obtain one.

This year, however, things are already looking up for Microsoft. The increase in Xbox hardware means that there are now enough Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles out there to actually become noticeable in an earnings report, which means that manufacturing of them is starting to recover.

While the Xbox Series X is not likely to eclipse the Playstation 5 in popularity due to a lack of highly-anticipated exclusives, the console has gotten a good amount of sales because it’s more powerful than the Playstation 5, and the Game Pass system has also been a big draw.

The Xbox Series S is also cheaper than the Playstation 5, which also makes it a more economical decision. That, and the very reasonable subscription rate compared to value for the Game Pass service and Xbox’s cross platform play with PC, also lends it another big point in Microsoft’s favor.

With luck, the Xbox hardware revenue sales will continue to rise for the rest of this fiscal year as well, and hopefully Xbox software will end up doing the same. In the meantime, all we can do is wait and keep up with Microsoft’s earnings reports to see whether that will actually happen.