Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Seems Imminent

Microsoft has apparently already started testing the new Xbox Game Pass family plan, which will allow groups of up to five people to enjoy significant savings on the cost of the service. It is presented for Colombia and Ireland and will be released soon. And today, we learn the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family’s official branding thanks to a reliable Twitter leaker.

Earlier this month, Microsoft started testing its Xbox Game Pass family plan in Ireland and Colombia. This plan includes sharing subscription advantages with up to four people.

Game Pass Ultimate members in Ireland can currently subscribe to a test plan for €21.99 per month, dividing by five people equals 4.4 € per person. However, it should be noted that the standard costs €12.99 per month.

According to the leaker, ALumia_Italia, the new plan is called “Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family” and is made clear by the logo. The new branding implies that it will also be available to friends in addition to family members. Microsoft testing in Colombia and Ireland currently does not have a family restriction. Shared members only need to be in the same country.

Now, it seems like Microsoft is ready to reveal and announce its Friends & Family plan for game pass in other countries as well. Fans are already quite excited for this plan and it will definitely be a step in the right direction.

The subscription service is available on various platforms, including Android, the web, iOS, and even Samsung TVs through Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can also play on a Windows with PC Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass has never offered a family plan like Netflix, or Disney+. However, the new service will allow users to have several accounts under a single subscription. Nonetheless, the branding has not been officially released, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.