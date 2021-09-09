Xbox One Controllers Get Xbox Series’ Dynamic Latency Input

Microsoft will soon be rolling out a new firmware update to add software features from the new Xbox Series controllers to older Xbox One controllers.

According to an announcement from earlier today, all Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support will be eligible for the upcoming firmware update. That also includes the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers.

The touted firmware update will include software features like Dynamic Latency Input and Bluetooth Low Energy, both of which are currently only available for Xbox Series controllers.

“Dynamic Latency Input delivers controller inputs more efficiently to your Xbox Series X|S console for a more responsive gaming experience and seemingly instantaneous action,” reminds Microsoft and which will now help older Xbox controllers to enjoy reduced latency as well.

Bluetooth Low Energy on the other hand “delivers better compatibility across devices and allows for better pairing experiences.” The firmware update will allow older Xbox controllers to remember each Bluetooth host they wirelessly paired with to ensure a quick and seamless switch.

The said Xbox controller firmware update is already available for Xbox Insiders. Microsoft should roll out the update for everyone else in the coming weeks.

To remind again, the firmware update will be only for older Xbox controllers with Bluetooth support. Both the original Xbox One and the Xbox Elite Series 1 controllers do not support Bluetooth. The only ones that do are the base controllers from Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles.