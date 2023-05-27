Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Challenges Guide – How To Unlock All Secret Characters

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Challenges Guide below is for unlocking characters in The Shadowed Throne. Below, we highlight the tasks you need to complete to earn these hidden characters in the game. So what are you waiting for? Head down below for our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Character Challenges Guide.

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Challenges

Like the previous DLC, WW2’s next one has similar character challenges which you can complete to unlock otherwise hidden characters. These challenges are a list of tasks like getting X number of kills, killing X enemy type, etc. that upon completion will help you earn an outfit.

As of now, they are three unlockable characters that we know of thanks to the clues followed by the COD community. Since these can become a bit tough to discover because of only riddles at your disposal, we will update the page as soon as we receive info or intel regarding other characters. Be sure to check back later!

Fieldword

To get the character, complete the following set of tasks that mostly includes killing the Treasure Zombie enemy class.

“With this, My Designs will Know no Limit.”

Reclaimed a Peculiar Power Supply

You will be required to Kill a Treasure Zombie that will gain you access to some batteries. This will bring this particular task to completion.

“Where did I Leave that Damned Thing?”

Reclaimed an Old Hobby Project

You will be required to perform the same task again, that of eliminating a Treasure Zombie. You will be able to grab some kind of a contraption.

“We Cannot Continue without my Tools.”

Reclaimed a Necessary Tool

The objective is to retrieve some missing supplies that will be containing a tool. You will be required to kill a Treasure Zombie first though.

“Hands on Experience”

No information on this as of yet.

“Play the Field”

Exterminated the Threat with Planning and Execution

You will be hailed as the Tech Savvy if you managed to get more than 100 kills in each trap round 21 onward.

Vigilant

Following are the challenges that you need to complete in order to unlock this secret character.

“Heavy Machinery”

Handled the Stadtjäger with Caution

You need to complete the Main Easter Egg in the game all the while ensuring no player gets downed. The challenge is titled Keep Hands Clear.

“In the Shadows”

Banished the Darkness from the Depths of Berlin

Without open any doors or leaving the spawn room, survive until Wave #21. A much impressive feat, the challenge is titled Hold Your Ground.

“Snuff the Flame”

Blew out the Candles

The ‘Extinguisher’ challenge is completed if you managed to kill the Gekocht (Sizzler Zombie) with a single shot. Perform this task ten times to achieve completion. Please note, shotguns or the upgrade 9mm SAP cannot be used to complete the challenge.

“No Shiny Tools”

Rivaled the Undead Menace without Surrendering to Powers Unknown

The ‘Minimalist’ challenge is completed if you managed to make it to wave 31 without using the perks (Blitz), mod, special abilities of any kind, Mystery Boxes, or Pack-a-Punch. Basically, do not use anything fancy.

“I’ll be Fine”

No information on this challenge as of yet.

The Answer

Following are the challenges that you need to complete in order to unlock this secret character.

“Some Ground Rules First”

Ended the Beast with Determination and Good Training

You need to eliminate the main enemy in the main Easter Egg of the game without using any perks or Blitz as they are called. This applies to all players in that game session. Armor is allowed though.

“Target Practice”

Cleared the Area with Deadly Precision

A little bit tough, you need to finish three consecutive waves by performing only headshots on zombies. No other type of kill!

“Go Go Go!”

Responded to a Bad Situation Swiftly and Effectively

You managed to make it to Wave #21 in less than 25 minutes. Do not worry, no restrictions here. Find the quickest and deadliest ways to get the job done.

“Hard Shutdown”

Dismantled a Machine of Death and Terror before Nightfall

This is a timed challenge requiring you to complete the main Easter Egg in less than 33 minutes.

“Show Time”

Sorry folks, no intel on this as of yet.

This is all we have in our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Challenges Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!