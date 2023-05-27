Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Blitz Guide – All Blitz Perks, Mystery Boxes

The new map introduced into Call of Duty: WW2 is massive and navigating it alone can be a tumultuous task. Let alone trying to find the Blitz and the Mystery Boxes spread about in the nooks and crannies. Do not fret though, as this Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Blitz Guide is here to help.

This Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Blitz Locations Guide will tell you all about how to find the various different Blitz that can help you survive the zombies and the Mystery Boxes containing, well, mysteries.

How to Find Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Blitz

There are a total of six different Blitz that you can find on the map. There is a machine in every area of the map.

The older players of the game will already know the drill by now. You need to kill zombies to amass points which you can then use to spend on Blitz. You can only have four out of the six Blitz so choose whichever one suits you best.

Weapon damage Blitz is by far the most important one followed by the faster reload and then the increase in stamina. Let us go ahead and take a look at where the Blitz Machines are found in WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne.

The Shadowed Throne Blitz Machine Locations

Remember that Blitz can be purchased for 2,000 Jolts unless otherwise mentioned and are permanent upgrades.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Electric Attack when reloading is found in the Cabaret right behind the Main Stage.

Quick Revive is found beside the spawn point in the basement. It costs either 500 or 1,500 Jolts.

Increased melee damage is found in the Museum on the upper balcony near the plaza door.

Increased weapon damage is found in the Plaza. Look opposite of the Church Balcony to find it.

Faster reload speed is in the Church on the balcony. Get to it through the center door inside the church.

Increased stamina and speed can be found in the center of the Main Street where the area was bombed.

The Shadowed Throne Mystery Boxes

The Mystery Box is usually available in one place and moves to another place upon respawning. Here are the 3 different places where the box can spawn.

The first spawn point is in the small church near the Plaza.

The last spawn point is near the Main Stage in the Cabaret.

The second spawn point is inside of the Museum near the place where the skulls are displayed.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Blitz Locations Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!