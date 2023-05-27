Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Trophies/Achievements Guide

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Trophies Guide to help you learn all about different Trophies/Achievements featured in The Final Reich zombies map that players can unlock or earn by completing specific actions in Call Of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich.

Call of Duty WW2 has quite a trophy list and the game’s zombies mode has its own trophies/achievements that players can unlock. Unlocking some of the Trophies/Achievements in The Final Reich require players to complete the map’s elaborative Easter Egg, surviving specific rounds, killing multiple enemies with a single blow, and more.

This CoD Final Reich Trophies/achievements Guide will help you step-by-step unlocking all of these trophies and achievements.

For more help on Call of Duty: WWII, you can refer to our The Final Reich Easter Egg Guide, The Final Reich Pack-a-Punch Guide, and The Final Reich Weapons Locations Guide.

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Trophies

In this Call of Duty Zombies Final Reich Trophies Guide, we have listed all the Achievements/Trophies that you can earn while playing The Final Reich map.

Fireworks

This requires you to retrieve the artifact in The Final Reich. You can check out our Easter Egg Steps Guide attached above for more information on how to unlock this Trophy/achievement.

Dark Reunion

This requires you to save Klaus in The Final Reich.

Pressure Cooker

In order to unlock this one, you need to survive until Wave-20 in Prologue.

Dark Arts

In order to unlock this one, you need to build all available variants of the Tesla Gun. In case you do not know how to get started, feel free to check out our Buildable Parts Locations Guide for more information on unlocking this Trophy/achievement.

Red Mist

This one requires you to attain 10 kills by only using a single Bomber’s explosion.

Strike!

In order to unlock ‘Strike!’ Trophy/achievement, you need to knock over 10 zombies with a single Wüstling charge.

Lurking Around

While playing The Final Reich, you need to find and shoot Dr. Straub.

Undertaker

During your journey through The Final Reich, you need to kill the Bomber with the shovel – as simple as that!

Lightning Handler

The Lightning Handler simply requires you to build the Tesla Gun in The Final Reich. In case you do not know how to get started, feel free to check out our Buildable Parts Locations Guide for more information on unlocking this Trophy/achievement.

White Knuckles

The final Trophy/achievement requires you to survive through 3 Pest waves in a single round without getting hit even once.