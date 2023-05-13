World of Warcraft Shadowlands has introduced Covenants to the beloved MMO. The way to level up in these Covenants is through earning Renown. This guide covers how to earn Renown in World of Warcraft Shadowlands and level up in your respective covenant.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Renown

Renown determines your level in the Covenant you have joined in Shadowlands. This level determines your status as well as the borrowed powers Soulbinds that you can use.

Higher Renown level also grants you access to more activities and better rewards that you can earn from said activities.

Unlike most of the previous updates like Battle of Azeroth, you do not need to drain resources into the system to gain Renown in WoW.

Instead, the main way to earn these is by completing the main story by completing different quests and dungeons and by doing the weekly quests that are allotted to each player.

First and foremost, players should know that everyone has a Renown Cap in WoW Shadowlands.

This mean there is a weekly limit on how much you can level up, and once you have reached the level you can, you will not gain any more Renown no matter how much you grind.

The first way to earn Renown in Shadowlands is by completing the Main Story of the Covenant. This is a straightforward way to level up and gain Renown ranks. The story is completed in the form of different Dungeons and Quests.

These Covenant stories are also announced to be unique for every player, as for Bastion, players will have to save Ascension Tower from Forsworn Kyrian, but players have the option to defect to Kyrian’s rebellion and progress with a different story, you can do this on different characters only.

The second way we mentioned to earn Renown ranks in WoW Shadowlands is by completing Weekly Tasks. Both of these are easy and can be conveniently completed without going out of your way.

One of the missions is to farm 1000 Anima after starting the quest and delivering it to the Covenant’s realm. You can easily farm Anima 400-500 a day within your covenant’s zone itself by completing Worldly Quests, looting chests and killing rare spawning enemies.

The other mission requires you to venture into the Maw and rescue tormented souls. This is much faster than the other and can be easily completed.

In case you miss out on your activities to gain the Renown Ranks, players can do so by completing end game activities, such as raids, dungeons, and emissary mission (Callings).

These, however, won’t boost your Renown level past the cap. As of now, 40 Renown ranks are present and takes approximately 16-17 weeks to complete, provided you do not miss any of these.