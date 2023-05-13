In this guide, we will explain how to Unlock Legendary Crafting in World of Warcraft Shadowlands.

In World of Warcraft Shadowlands, Legendary Crafting allows you to upgrade an armor piece to Legendary rarity. Legendary Gear will be very important in the endgame of WoW Shadowlands. Legendary Crafting needs to be unlocked and has certain requirements that need to be fulfilled in order to unlock it.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Legendary Crafting

In order to unlock Legendary Crafting, you first need to reach Level 60 by completing the campaign missions.

Once you reach Level 60, start the Covenant part of the campaign. In the first chapter of this part, you will be familiarized with the Covenant and other endgame mechanisms in Wow Shadowlands.

The first step to unlock the Legendary Crafting will be to farm 1000 Anima. You need to collect 1000 Anima and deposit them in the reservoir at the Covenant.

After this step is done, you will have to go through a Soulbinds tutorial, after which you will be tasked with the Chapter 2 “Torghast” of the campaign.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In this quest, your objective will be to return to the Maw. In this chapter, you will be tasked with various small quests by Ve’nari.

After you complete these quests, she will send you to Torghast, where you will have to complete a quest and at least 1 Layer of the chambers in the campaign.

During your activities here, you will find a key which can be used to access Runecarver’s Chamber.

There is a quest in Torghast in which you explore the Runecarver chamber, and it unlocks after you find the key. In the chamber, you will meet the Runecarver.

After the dialogue, defeat the enemies and then farm 5 fire elemental embers from the Cauldron. After collecting the Embers, go to Ve’nari to buy the required item from her and then head back to Runecarver.

Free the Runecarver from the shackles, after which he will give you 2 tasks. The tasks you need to complete in order to unlock Legendary Crafting will be to farm 1250 Soul Ash.

Once you collect the required amount of Soul Ash, return to Runecarver. This will unlock the Legendary Crafting for you.

How to Craft Legendary Gear

In World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, once you have unlocked the ability to Craft Legendary gear, you will also need some other items as well. We have listed them below.

Base gear piece of required level and slot.

2 Missives

Soul Ash

‘Memory of the Runecarver’ Legendary Recipe.

Base Gear Piece

Base Gear items are like templates that are required to craft Legendary Gear. These base items can be crafted by Blacksmiths, Jewelcrafters, Leatherworkers, and Tailors.

You will need to unlock the base gear recipe before it can be crafted. These recipes are unlocked as you progress through the max level content.

Base Items can also be traded with other players and also can be sold at the Auction house.

Missives

Missives determine what stats your Legendary gear piece will have. Missives are crafted by Scribes and 2 Missives are required for a Legendary item to be crafted.

Soul Ash

Soul Ash can be acquired by completing Layers in Torghast region. Soul Ash is a type of Currency in WoW: Shadowlands, and it is required to craft a Legendary item.

Memory of the Runecarver

The Memory of the Runecarver is the final item required to craft the Legendary Gear. It can be obtained from Covenant quests, Raids, Dungeons and PvP, and World content. The Memory of the Runecarver allows you to choose the Legendary Power you want in your Gear.