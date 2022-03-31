Scalpers Are Selling Wolverine’s Halo Boots For Up To $2,500

Wolverine’s limited-edition run of Halo boots is unsurprisingly being sold online by scalpers at exorbitant prices.

According to a report by GameSpot earlier today, more than two dozen of the boots have surfaced on digital marketplaces like eBay where sellers are demanding up to $2,500 for a single pair.

“Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief Boot” was launched a couple of days back as part of a collaboration between Microsoft and footwear maker Wolverine. The Halo-branded boots are aesthetically inspired by the Mjolnir assault armor system of Master Chief himself and promise to provide “unwavering comfort, strength, and support” to the wearer.

The limited-edition run features only 117 boots in total, all of which were sold out within minutes of becoming available at a retail price of $225. More than two dozen of them are being resold online at the time of writing with probably more on the way in the coming days.

Furthermore, at least one scalper has been confirmed to have sold a pair for $2,000 with others trying their luck to sell at $2,500.

Halo fans who were interested in wearing Master Chief’s boots will have to hope that Wolverine greenlights a second limited-edition run or keep an eye out for a seller asking a reasonable price. They can also always go-ahead to spend more than eight times the retail price to fill Master Chief’s shoes.

Elsewhere in the world of Halo, co-developer Certain Affinity is believed to be working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite that could be a battle royale spin of Warzone from Halo 5: Guardians. The mode pits two teams of a dozen players against each other in a race to capture flags, take down bosses, and destroy core objectives.