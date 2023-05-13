Our Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Weapon Upgrade Kits Locations Guide is here to help you locate all available Weapon Upgrade Kits in the game. As compared to the previous entry in the series you will notice that the weapon upgrade system is a bit different.

For more help on Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, you can check out our Enigma Machine Locations Guide.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Weapon Upgrade Kits Locations

Weapon Upgrade Kits can be used on any of the weapons that you have obtained in the game. From the very beginning of the game, you can tweak your weapons with these Weapon Upgrade Kits in order to suit your play style.

We have included all the locations where you can find these kits in order to make the game a bit easier for you.

Evas Hammer

You can find a weapon upgrade kit here at Set Roth’s shooting range on the Evas Hammer. This is not available in the early game and you will need to complete a few missions and unlock one of the three Contraptions for Blazkowicz before this weapon upgrade kit shows up.

Second kit will be available at the end of the Contraptions Obstacle Course, next to the button used for opening the exit vent. Third Kit can be found near the right wall in the Kill House but you have to deactivate the trap entrance before that.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Manhattan

While you are doing a mission in this location, you will find a huge Zitadelle enemy. This enemy can be recognized easily as it will have a flamethrower arm and will be shooting missiles at you the other. The weak points of this enemy are its limbs.

Once you have killed this enemy, you need to head into the state building, this is where you will find the weapon upgrade kit. If you take the elevator and have not found it then you have missed it. You can, however, load the game and try again.

There is another weapon upgrade kit in this region. Once you find Grace and her crew and fight of the Nazi waves. Once they are dead, spend some time to look around the penthouse. Here is where you will find the other weapon upgrade kit.

An upgrade kit can also be found near the control room in the Nuclear Bunker. Another kit can be found in the secret room on the second floor. You can access this room through a vent.

Roswell

You can find the weapon upgrade kit when you leave the diner and pass through the tunnel in the Roswell mission. When you come out of the tunnel, you will find Kommandant indicator pop up.

From where you are standing at the end of the tunnel, you need to drop to your left side and kill some enemies. The kit can be found in the right corner from the tunnel exit.

Monster

During the monster mission, you will find yourself in an old house. The weapon upgrade kit can be located in the basement of the building.

New Orleans

In the maintenance building, you can take out the yellow striped door. This is where you will find the weapons upgrade kit. You can also find another one when you pass through the sewer and are attacked by the alligator.

One kit can be found in the side control room on the top level and another kit can be found in a room of a large building, located at the left side of the Central Road during the main mission.

Venus

Once the Zitadelle has been defeated you need to enter the tunnel and defeat the Kommandant. Once you are done with that you’ll exit the back of the hanger through a large door and take a ladder to the next floor. The weapons upgrade kit can be found on the top of the ladder.

A kit can be found in the “Raum 1” of the living quarters. Similarly, another kit can be found in the luggage cart in a large room on the second floor of the long hallway.