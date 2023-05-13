This Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Ubercommander Missions Guide will walk you through how you can unlock Uberkommandant Missions.

When you play the game you will come across some Kommandants. These enemies have the ability to call reinforcements if they spot you. That is what differentiates them from the rest of the pack.

For more help on Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, you can check out our Collectibles Locations Guide, Weapon Upgrade Kits Locations Guide, and Enigma Machines Locations Guide.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Ubercommander Missions

Killing these Kommandants will get you an Enigma code. You might also get more than one in some cases.

These codes will unlock perks in the game but they also have a better purpose in the game as well. These codes can also be used in the Enigma Machine to unlock the Uberkommandant missions.

The thing is that the Enigma machine is not unlocked until the “A New Suit” mission. You will need to progress that far in the game in order to be able to access the Enigma machine.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can click here to learn about where you will find the Enigma machine and how you can use it.

Each Uberkommandant mission requires a specific number of codes. Once you have selected the Uberkommandant mission and paid the cost in codes you will have to beat a mini-game in order to find the location of these Uberkommandants but if you fail, you will lose those Enigma Codes and need to try again.

It is recommended that you will the Kommandants as they appear in the story so that you can get the codes. There are 16 Uberkommandant missions in total so you have your work cut out for you.