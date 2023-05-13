Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has been released and with the release of the game there are plenty of things that you want to know when you get into the game. That is where this Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Enigma Machine Locations Guide comes in as we are going to walk you through where you can find Enigma machines, how to find Enigmas and the Enigma machine mini-game.

For more help on Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, you can check out our Weapon Upgrade Kits Locations Guide.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Enigma Machine Locations

You can find the Enigma machine in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus at the Evas Hammer hub area which is also known as Hammerfaust in the German version of the game.

This is an area that you visit between missions so it is hard to miss. It is a chair that is in the same room where the command console is located, where you can select missions to replay.

Enigma can be looted from commanders and can then be traded at the Enigma machine in order to get locations of Übercommanders who have Übercommander Death Cards.

How to Decipher Enigmas

In order to decipher Enigmas in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, all you really need to do is sit in the chair mentioned above and select the Übercommander that you want to track. Doing so will show some dots on the top and bottom row.

What you need to do is match these dots. Use the left / right stick to match the codes shown in the top row.

You need to match 7 codes that are shown in the top row in order to make this work. When you have done matching press the corresponding button in order to submit your solution.

How Not To Lose Enigma When You Lose

Keep in mind that if time runs out and you are unable to complete this task then you will lose Enigmas.

A handy tip to remember here is that you can go back if you know you will not be able to complete the task. This will allow you to keep the Enigma.

Another solution to the problem is that you can save manually before going into the chair and if you run out of time you can load the game again and give it another try.

How to Beat the Mini-Game

Once you have unlocked the Enigma machine mentioned above, you can go into the Tutorial section that will give you a brief description of the Enigma machine mini-game. This should align well with the walkthrough that I am going to take you through below.

Once you choose the Uberkommandant that you can to lock down, you will enter into the Engima machine mini-game.

As soon as you do so, the timer will begin so you need to be ready. If you fail then you will lose Enigma but you can use the two methods we discussed above in order to avoid that.

There are two important sections here that you need to keep in mind. The top section and the bottom one. Each section comprises of two rows of symbols. The top sections are what you need to match by changing the symbols in the bottoms sections.

In addition to these two rows, you will find five columns. When you begin, the top section will have the far-left column highlighted. Same is the case for the bottoms section center column.

The goal of the Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Enigma mini-game is to match the highlighted symbols in the top sections to the ones in the bottom.

Once you match, you can enter your answer to move on to the next column, in the top. You need to repeat the process in order to beat the Enigma mini-game. Once the process is complete you will uncover the location of that Uberkommandant.