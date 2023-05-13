Our Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Collectibles Locations Guide is here to help you locate all available collectibles in the game that include Records, Art, Gold, and Cards.

Those that want to unlock everything in the game and get every collectible that they can get their hands on will find our Collectibles Locations Guide helpful.

For more help on Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, you can check out our Enigma Machine Locations Guide, Errors and Fixes Guide, and Weapon Upgrade Kits Locations Guide.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Collectibles Locations

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Collectibles Locations

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Collectibles comprise of 15 Max’s Toys, 10 Records, 50 Gold, 16 Übercommander Death Cards, 75 Starcards, 50 Concept Art and these add up to 216 in total.

Collecting these items will unlock Achievements in the game and the following are the achievements that you can unlock by collecting collectibles:

It is important to note that you will need to loot enigmas from all Commanders in order to get Übercommander Cards further down the line.

The tricky thing is that you will need to find these in one playthrough as you cannot access. So collectibles are missable and if you miss one then you will need to go through the game again as starting a new game will wipe your collection clean.

There are also 150 readable items in the game but they have nothing to do with the achievements that we have talked about there.

There is a tracker but area but that is not permission which is a bit annoying. We will go through Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus collectibles locations chapter by chapter so stay tuned to Segment Next for more information.

Übercommander Death Cards can only be obtained by deciphering enigmas and tracking down Übercommanders which we talked about in another guide. You can also learn how to beat the Enigma mini-game in the same guide.

Records Locations

You can collect 10 Records in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. They are scattered around on different levels. We have detailed them below.

Record #1

In the Manhattan: Harbor District, clear the first building and head across the destroyed street. Enter the next building and climb to the top floor. You will find the record across the gap.

Record #2

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, when the fight with the giant robot is over, look in the buildings on the left side. You will find a record behind a table in a far end.

Record #3

Located in Manhattan: Penthouse District, pick it up from the desk on the right before jumping on the chopper.

Record #4

Located in Rosewell: Downtown District, you will find this record during the Ubercommander replay mission. This is before the shake shop.

Record #5

Located in Rosewell: Underground District, you will find it in the offices located on the left before you enter the train.

Record #6

In the Manhattan: Bunker District, look on the left side of the New Orleans Dossier to find a record on the countertop.

Record #7

In the New Orleans: Confinement Wall District, at the start you will find this record in a building to the right.

Record #8

In the New Orleans: Lakeview District, you will find this record inside a car on the right side of the bus in the area where you have your first firefight.

Record #9

In the Venus: Habitat District, when the level starts, look for the record in the Room 8.

Record #10

In the Venus: Oberkommando District, when the area starts to head to the second floor and look for the record inside the first room on the left.

Max’s Toys Locations

Another collectible in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is Max’s Toys. However, these toys are only available to collect during the Ubercommander replay missions and you cannot collect them during the normal playthrough.

Toy for Max #1

This is located in the Manhattan Bunker District. This is located on the left side behind some crates in the area where your crawl to reach the Ubercommander after receiving the Ubercommander.

Toy for Max #2

In the Manhattan: Harbor District, you will find the Toy for Max at the top of the building where the Ubercommander is present.

Toy for Max #3

In the Manhattan Subway District, you will find the Toy for Max in one of the trains on the left side of the final area.

Toy for Max #4

In the Manhattan: Ruins District, defeat the Ubercommander and look in the train on the right side to find the toy.

Toy for Max #5

In the Manhattan: Penthouse District, defeat the Ubercommander and look behind the bookshelves located on the left side to find the toy.

Toy for Max #6

In the Roswell: Downtown District, head to the storefront past the gas station to break free the toy from a grate.

Toy for Max #7

In the Roswell: Underground District, when you reach the ground floor, head in the office located on the left side to find the toy.

Toy for Max #8

In the Mesquite Farmhouse District, when the level starts, you will come across some trailers. Near them is a table, you will find the toy on this table.

Toy for Max #9

In the New Orleans: Ghetto District, you will find the toy hidden behind the bar of the building on the left side at the end of the level.

Toy for Max #10

In the New Orleans: Confinement District, look in the backroom to collect the record from a shelf after defeating the Ubercommander.

Toy for Max #11

In the New Orleans: Bienville Street District, look in each corner of the tunnels to find a toy there.

Toy for Max #12

In the New Orleans: Lakeview District, in the street, defeat all enemies and find the toy at the end of it behind some trash.

Toy for Max #13

In the Venus: Habitat District, you will find the toy in Room 3.

Toy for Max #14

In the Venus: Transporthalle District, defeat the Ubercommander and collect the toy from his desk.

Toy for Max #15

In the Venus: Oberkommando District, when the level starts, find the white crates on the right side of the area and look behind them to collect the toy.

Gold Locations

You can also collect Gold throughout the campaign in various places. There are 50 Gold collectibles that you can find in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. We have detailed their locations below!

Gold #1

In Manhattan: Harbor District, this is located in water right of the dock where you will see a container is placed. This is present at the edge of the beach.

Gold #2

In the same area, on the left side, you will find another Gold inside a container.

Gold #3

On the land, search the rubble on the far left pathway to find a Gold there.

Gold #4

When you reach the first house, head to the basement floor to find it.

Gold #5

In the same building, head to the top floor and find another Gold under the broken bed.

Gold #6

Now head to the second building and find the Gold on the ground floor in the rubble.

Gold #7

This can only be found in the Ubercommander mission. In the building where you find the Ubercommander, head to the ground floor and collect the Gold from the left of the stairs.

Gold #8

In the Manhattan: Subway District, head to the train located in the far right. You will find Gold in the back of it.

Gold #9

This can only be collected in the Ubercommander mission. After defeating the enemies at the end, look for the gold sitting in front of a train on the left side of the room.

Gold #10

In the Manhattan: Ruins District, enter the first building and find the Gold sitting under the green chair right before the stairs.

Gold #11

You will find this gold inside the houses on the left in the final area. Enter the houses and in the second room, collect the Gold present along the left wall.

Gold #12

In the area where the giant robot is patrolling, find the Gold between two concrete slabs.

Gold #13

Collect the Gold collectible from the stairs once you have defeated the commander in the Ubercommander mission.

Gold #14

In the Manhattan: Penthouse District, you will find this collectible sitting on a shelf in the back room of the bottom floor.

Gold #15

In the Roswell: Downtown District, while you are playing the Ubercommander mission, head to the right alley and climb the truck there to reach the roof of the gas station. You will find the collectible on the far left end of this roof.

Gold #16

In the same mission, enter the building in front of the shake shop and look in the studio room to find another Gold collectible.

Gold #17

Now head inside the Shake Shop and find the collectible sitting on a shelf in the kitchen.

Gold #18

There is another Gold collectible in the basement of the same Shake Shop. Find it in the room there on the left side.

Gold #19

In the Roswell: Underground District, look in the offices on the left side to collect the Gold collectible. This is right before you enter the train.

Gold #20

When the level starts and you stealth kill the first enemy, drop down a platform on the right side to collect a Gold collectible.

Gold #21

In the giant robot’s room, you will find a Gold collectible in the left back corner of the room.

Gold #22

When you detect the signals for the two commanders during the Ubercommander mission, find this collectible around the corner behind some crates.

Gold #23

In the same Ubercommander mission, when the level starts, head to the ground floor and collect the Gold collectible on the crate.

Gold #24

The last Gold collectible in this Ubercommander mission is inside the train on the left side. Head to the back of the train to find it.

Gold #25

In the Mesquite: Farmhouse District, find the gold inside the barn on the right side.

Gold #26

Now head to the basement of the house to find another Gold collectible.

Gold #27

In the Manhattan: Bunker District, pass the first decontamination door and look to the right to find a Gold collectible behind some crates.

Gold #28

Pull the two levers and get past Ubersoldaten to find your next Gold collectible at the base of stairs.

Gold #29

When you have defeated the Panzerhund, you will come to some shifting grates on the left side. Enter here and you will reach a red-lit room. Your next Gold collectible is here behind some boxes.

Gold #30

This Gold collectible is located outside the room which you access using the contraption. Open the drawers of the desks and you will find it in one.

Gold #31

In the New Orleans: Confinement Wall District, When the level starts, enter the small building and look on the shelves. You will find the Gold collectible behind a plywood.

Gold #32

In the New Orleans: Ghetto District, get in the water at the start of the level to find it in front of the submerged double-decker bus.

Gold #33

Enter the ghetto housing section, find the dead man on the left side and collect the collectible near him.

Gold #34

In the same house, head up the stairs and access the opening in the staircase. Look to the right of the hole and you will find a piece of plywood. The Gold collectible is sitting underneath it.

Gold #35

When you reach the final building, head to the basement to find a Gold collectible behind the burning trash can.

Gold #36

In New Orleans: Bienville Street District, after you have the Panzerhund, turn left in the street and look inside the building on the left side to find a Gold collectible.

Gold #37

At the end when you get off the Panzerhund, swim through the water and head in the tunnels. Get to the top of the first staircase to find the Gold collectible.

Gold #38

In New Orleans: Lakeview District, before you enter the tunnels in the Ubercommander mission, find the Gold collectible above the entrance.

Gold #39

After your first battle, enter the only building on the left side to find the Gold collectible.

Gold #40

When you are playing the Ubercommander mission, when you are inside the building, head outside to find different paths on the left side. Head down through the rubble and then turn left to find a gold collectible.

Gold #41

In the Venus: Habitat District, when the level starts to head up and check the back side of the sitting area for a Gold collectible.

Gold #42

In the Ubercommander mission, when you arrive in the area where you auditioned, check the right corner of the glass box to find a Gold collectible.

Gold #43

In the Venus: Transporthalle District, when you return to the Ubercommander mission, look for the Gold collectible in the hallway down the final commander’s location. It is present between a green tank and a red spool.

Gold #44

In the Venus: Oberkimmando District, check the middle room to find the Gold collectible when the level starts.

Gold #45

In the same area, get to a large room upstairs and continue on to two small rooms. Check both and you will find the Gold collectible in one of these rooms with the glass chambers.

Gold #46

Look below the desks before exiting the via the final shaft to find another Gold collectible.

Gold #47

In the Transporthalle District, turn left while heading to the commander’s position and you will find a collectible behind some crates. A guard is also present here.

Gold #48

In the Venus: Oberkimmando District, when you reach the final room, check your back left corner to find another Gold collectible.

Gold #49

In the Riverside Neu York, defeat the second wave of robot soldiers and head left until you spot an opening above you. You can use battle walkers to enter it. Once in, head down and you will find a Gold collectible to your right.

Gold #50

This is located in the area where you use the constrictor harness to crawl through an opening. Once you are through the opening, keep heading straight until you reach a yellow door. There is a shaft located on the left side.

You can use the Ram Shackles to break the wall and then use a Battle Walker to reach the upper level. Once you are on the upper level, look around and you will find the last Gold collectible of the game.

Starcards Locations

There are total of 75 Starcards that you will find in the Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Their locations are detailed below.

Starcard 1

Located in Evas Hammer:In Set’s Lab, look in the back right corner to locate this collectible.

Starcard 2

Located in Evas Hammer: In the principal hallway by Gizela Balog, look down to discover this card on a heap of books.

Starcard 3

Located in Evas Hammer: In the helm, ascend the ladder to one side of the map. Follow the little passageway to run over this Starcard.

Starcard 4

Located in Evas Hammer: In the helm, look by the radars on the left half of the guide. Here you’ll locate this collectible.

Starcard 5

Located in Evas Hammer: In Bombate’s quarters, look on the table to discover the card.

Starcard 6

Located in Evas Hammer: Head to the most minimal level in the ship. Round the corner on the left to discover this thing in the lockers on the left divider.

Starcard 7

Located in Evas Hammer: Over the Cantina, look inside a pocket in the card table to discover this thing.

Starcard 8

Located in Manhattan: Harbor District, In the wake of intersection the overflowed zone, search for a vehicle ahead close to two watching monitors. Inside this vehicle is the collectible.

Starcard 9

Located in Manhattan: Harbor District, On the highest floor of the primary structure, head to the back option to discover this card.

Starcard 10

Located in Manhattan: Harbor District, In the subsequent structure, head down the stairs to the far back space to discover this thing on the ground.

Starcard 11

Located in Manhattan: Subway District, In the principal territory, head through the train at the extreme left end and take your first right. Turn right again to arrive at the finish of this corridor where you’ll discover the Starcard. Watch for gators!

Starcard 12

Located in Manhattan: Subway District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, through the train to arrive at the last territory with the two administrators. As you enter, go option to discover a Starcard among the garbage on the ground.

Starcard 13

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, As the level starts, head inside the structure. At that point, as you round the principal corner, search for a little opening in the divider on the left. Only inside here is the card on the floor.

Starcard 14

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, Subsequent to bouncing off the tall structure, swing back around to one side of this structure to discover the card taking cover behind some junk jars.

Starcard 15

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, In the wake of bouncing off the tall structure, head inside the houses on the left. Simply inside the principal room, look to one side to discover this thing on the floor.

Starcard 16

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, Subsequent to hopping off the tall structure, head through the opening on the right. Watch for a flight of stairs on the left side. Move to the top to discover the card at the highest point of the steps.

Starcard 17

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, bypassing the mammoth robot, head inside the passages. At that point, climb the steps and head toward the edge. Here, you’ll recognize this card.

Starcard 18

Located in Manhattan: Penthouse District, On the lower floor, look just before the huge enclosure to discover the Starcard on the floor.

Starcard 19

Located in Manhattan: Penthouse District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, down the deep opening. At that point, embrace the correct divider to go into a stay with the Starcard sitting on a rack ahead.

Starcard 20

Located in Evas Hammer: In the Ammo Depot, deactivate the trap and go into this preparation area. Check out the corner to one side toward the end to locate this collectible in the locker room.

Starcard 21

Located in Evas Hammer: In Hacker Central close to the Helm search for the card on a table in the middle.

Starcard 22

Located in Evas Hammer: In Hacker Central close to the Helm look in the corner to discover another card.

Starcard 23

Located in Evas Hammer: In the Hangar, look in the extreme right corner inside the storage spaces to discover this card.

Starcard 24

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, Glance in the back street on the privilege toward the start of the level to discover the Starcard by some refuse.

Starcard 25

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, Follow the road right to one side to discover this card sitting on a table outside.

Starcard 26

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, break the windows of the corner store building. Inside, you’ll discover the Starcard on the counter.

Starcard 27

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, inside the account studio to one side to discover this card.

Starcard 28

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, inside the chronicle studio back in the creation space to discover this card on the floor.

Starcard 29

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, inside the shake shop and look next to the register to discover this card.

Starcard 30

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, to the shake shop. Inside the kitchen, close to the rear of the room is this thing.

Starcard 31

Located in Roswell: Underground District, Prior to moving into the train during the fundamental crucial, up the left flight of stairs into the workplace on the left to discover this card on the counter.

Starcard 32

Located in Roswell: Underground District, Prior to moving into the train during the fundamental strategic, up the left flight of stairs into the workplace on the left to discover this card on the counter.

Starcard 33

Located in Roswell: Underground District, Prior to moving into the train during the primary strategic, up to where the administrator was positioned on the left gallery. Go down the back flight of stairs to discover this card on the arrival.

Starcard 34

Located in Roswell: Underground District, Prior to moving into the train during the primary strategic, close to the second flight of stairs on the left by the candy machine to discover this thing.

Starcard 35

Located in Roswell: Underground District, Prior to moving into the train during the principle crucial, up to where the officer was positioned on the left gallery. Look to one side to discover this card on the table.

Starcard 36

Located in Roswell: Underground District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, you at long last slip to the ground floor, look inside the workplace on the option to discover this card.

Starcard 37

Located in Roswell: Underground District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, inside the train to one side to discover this card sitting on a seat in the subsequent room.

Starcard 38

Located in Mesquite: Farmhouse District, Head inside the horse shelter. At that point, check out the corner on the left to discover this Starcard.

Starcard 39

Located in Mesquite: Farmhouse District, Head inside the house. At that point, check the space to one side to discover the card in the corner.

Starcard 40

Located in Mesquite: Farmhouse District, Proceed through the kitchen to arrive at a littler room. Search for this thing in here.

Starcard 41

Located in Mesquite: Farmhouse District, Head down to the storm cellar. Go into the far space to locate this collectible in the correct corner.

Starcard 42

Located in Mesquite: Farmhouse District, Head upstairs in the principle house. Go into the room ahead to discover this Starcard on the floor in the right-side corner.

Starcard 43

Located in Mesquite: Farmhouse District, In the room upstairs, look next to the bed to locate the last card around there.

Starcard 44

Located in Evas Hammer: In the far room on the upper degree of the Ammo Depot, use Ram Shackles to blow through the cases. Here, you’ll detect the card close to some cases.

Starcard 45

Located in Manhattan: Bunker District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, the pair of moving meshes, experience the subsequent moving divider and go left to discover this card in the corner.

Starcard 46

Located in Manhattan: Bunker District, Located in Manhattan: Bunker District, Subsequent to pulling the two switches and heading down the steps, look on the forklift to locate this collectible.

Starcard 47

Located in Manhattan: Bunker District, Outside the fundamental control station there are a few work areas. Look close to the center to discover this card on a table.

Starcard 48

Located in New Orleans: Confinement Wall District, Toward the start of the mission, look inside the most distant room of the structures on the option to discover this card on the floor.

Starcard 49

Located in New Orleans: Confinement Wall District, In the upper degree of the indoor office, look inside the center room on the option to discover this card sitting on a counter. ,

Starcard 50

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, Toward the start of the zone, look inside the structures on the left to recognize this card on a table.

Starcard 51

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, after entering the enormous office, don’t go up the steps. Rather, head forward. Embrace the correct divider to in the end experience this card on the racks.

Starcard 52

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, Prior to utilizing your contraption to leave the office, look inside the twofold decker transport toward the finish of this passage. Close to the front of the transport is the Starcard.

Starcard 53

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, In the wake of utilizing your contraption to enter the lodging region of the ghetto, look to one side to discover this card laying on a wooden board.

Starcard 54

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, Toward the start of the mission, look inside the most distant room of the structures on the option to discover this card behind the bar.

Starcard 55

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, Toward the start of the crucial, the Panzerhund and look inside the vehicle on the left to discover this card.

Starcard 56

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, Follow the left half of the road as you remember your means back to where the mission started. Search for a splendid sparkling light. Head inside the room here to discover the card.

Starcard 57

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, In the wake of crushing the main administrator, Head up over the road from this structure. Inside, you’ll detect this card on a rack.

Starcard 58

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, Prior to heading through the opening into the passages, look forward to one side to locate a little room. Utilize the Battle Walker contraption to arrive at the upper level where you’ll recognize the Starcard.

Starcard 59

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, Prior to climbing the steps in the last structure to arrive at the stepping stool, look inside the space to one side to discover this Starcard on the floor to one side.

Starcard 60

Located in New Orleans: Lakeview District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, in the end rise up out of the sewers. Head to one side. Embrace the left divider to in the long run experience the Starcard.

Starcard 61

Located in New Orleans: Lakeview District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, in the end rise up out of the sewers. Turn around to discover the Starcard up by the rubbish jars.

Starcard 62

Located in New Orleans: Lakeview District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, outside. Follow the fundamental way until you see a rear entryway to one side. Glance in the back left corner here to discover the Starcard.

Starcard 63

Located in New Orleans: Lakeview District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, off to one side to discover this card sitting at the foot of the steps.

Starcard 64

Located in Venus: Habitat District, Toward the start of the mission, look along the counter on the option to discover this card.

Starcard 65

Located in Venus: Habitat District, During the battle area, look in the huge corridor in the center. On the table on the lower level by the foot of the sculpture you’ll detect the card.

Starcard 66

Located in Venus: Habitat District, where you battled the subsequent authority, look simply inside the portal to discover the Starcard sitting on a plate.

Starcard 67

Located in Venus: Habitat District, Subsequent to vanquishing the primary enormous gathering of foes, you’ll arrive at two entryways. Head inside the entryway on the left and search for the collectible sitting on one of the tables.

Starcard 68

Located in Venus: Habitat District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, inside Room 3 toward the finish of the level to discover this card at the back.

Starcard 69

Located in Venus: Transporthalle District, After you enter the office, head to one side corner to discover this card on a table.

Starcard 70

Located in Venus: Transporthalle District, At the point when you enter the second arrangement of purification entryways, swing around the bend to one side to discover this card concealed behind certain cartons.

Starcard 71

Located in Venus: Oberkommando District, Head toward the rear of the main space to discover this card sitting on a seat.

Starcard 72

Located in Venus: Oberkommando District, Subsequent to riding the lift up, look behind the white boxes on the left to discover this card concealed.

Starcard 73

Located in Venus: Oberkommando District, In the last room, before heading through the little shaft to recover the ODIN codes, look on the comfort to one side to discover this card.

Starcard 74

Located in Evas Hammer: In the wake of finishing New Orleans: Lakeview District, look in Horton’s room alongside the Cantina. Here, you’ll locate the last Starcard around there.

Starcard 75

Located in Riverside New York: In the wake of ascending the long stepping stool toward the finish of the mission, look inside the devastated vehicle on the option to locate the last Starcard.

Concept Art Locations

There are 50 Concepts in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. All Concept art locations are given below.

Concept 1

Located in Evas Hammer: At the point when you initially expect control of BJ in the wheelchair. Head into the corridor ahead. Look to one side to discover this piece of art on a cart.

Concept 2

Located in Evas Hammer: To one side of the Ammo Depo, glance around behind the channels to locate this collectible.

Concept 3

Located in Evas Hammer: In the Ammo Depot, head the first floor and look behind certain cases toward the conclusion to discover this art piece.

Concept 4

Located in Evas Hammer: In Set’s Lab, look on a green bureau in the space to discover this thing.

Concept 5

In the open lobby prompting the Cantina, head to the furthest edge. Search for certain channels you can climb onto on the left. Follow this way to arrive at the stage over the hole where the Concept is lying.

Concept 6

Located in Evas Hammer: In Club Kreisau, look in the living quarters behind the bar to discover this art piece.

Concept 7

Located in Evas Hammer: Inside the steerage, look to one side of the dead board to locate a little opening in the ground. Drop down in here to run over the collectible.

Concept 8

Located in Evas Hammer: In Club Kreisau, along with the divider inverse the bar, search for the thing on a stand.

Concept 9

Located in Evas Hammer: In Set’s lab, look in the back right corner to discover this work of art.

Concept 10

Located in Manhattan: Harbor District, On the principal floor of the main structure, head over the restricted wooden shaft to discover a work area concealing the workmanship piece underneath.

Concept 11

Located in Manhattan: Harbor District, Prior to heading up the metal steps on the left, look in the back right corner to discover this art piece.

Concept 12

Located in Manhattan: Harbor District, In the subsequent structure, head to the highest floor before pivoting to go into the back room. Look at the work area here to locate the collectible.

Concept 13

Located in Manhattan: Harbor District, Presently, head forward to the following room. Glance in the back left corner to discover this fine art.

Concept 14

Located in Manhattan: Subway District, During the Übercommander strategic, all the adversaries toward the end. At that point, go to the region left of the last flight of stairs to locate this collectible.

Concept 15

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, Climb the steps in the main structure to detect this art piece beneath a love seat at the highest point of the steps.

Concept 16

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, In the last zone, look inside the structures on the left. In the middle of two of the structures, you’ll detect this art piece on the ledge.

Concept 17

Located in Manhattan: Ruins District, before leaving the level, look on the last floor to locate this collectible inside a dresser.

Concept 18

Located in Manhattan: Penthouse District, Peer inside the workplace to one side to locate this collectible by the radios.

Concept 19

Located in Evas Hammer: Inside the shelter, look toward the rear of the chopper to discover this piece of art by a bed.

Concept 20

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, During the Übersoldaten replay strategic, inside the corner store to discover this piece of art sitting on a cardboard box.

Concept 21

Located in Roswell: Downtown District, before entering the shake shop, look inside the structure to one side. Head inside the back storeroom to discover this thing.

Concept 22

Located in Roswell: Underground District, before bouncing down into the train, look in the workplaces up to one side. Go inside the correct office to discover this art piece at the entryway.

Concept 23

Located in Roswell: Underground District, In a similar territory, go to the workplace where the administrator was. Look on the work area to one side to locate the collectible.

Concept 24

Located in Roswell: Underground District, as you enter the mission, look on the counter of the primary order station to discover this thing.

Concept 25

Located in Roswell: Underground District, On the ground floor, look inside the workplace to one side. Head through the following entryway to discover the art piece on the counter to one side.

Concept 26

Located in Roswell: Underground District, In the Übercommander crucial, inside the train on the left to discover the piece of art in the principal train vehicle.

Concept 27

Located in Mesquite: Farmhouse District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, the correct divider to arrive at the far flight of stairs. Climb this and go into the room here to discover the art piece.

Concept 28

Located in Evas Hammer: When you get the Constrictor Harness, head into the ammunition station. Search for a little channel to slither through. In this room, look behind the backings to one side to discover this piece of art.

Concept 29

Located in Manhattan: Bunker District, while pulling the two switches, look inside the live with the correct switch to discover this art piece on the counter.

Concept 30

Located in New Orleans: Confinement Wall District, At the point when you at long last enter the structure, look on the table in the main space to locate this collectible.

Concept 31

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, In the main territory, look inside the structure on the left to discover this thing on a table.

Concept 32

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, In the wake of crushing the primary authority, head into the huge office. You will spot two twofold decker transports. Vault into the left transport and look on the right-side to discover an incline driving down. Take a gander at the opposite end to detect this art piece.

Concept 33

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, Prior to utilizing your contraption to leave the office, look in the back right corner to discover this art piece.

Concept 34

Located in New Orleans: Ghetto District, After the last firefight, head upstairs into the room on the option to locate this collectible.

Concept 35

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, Glance in the solitary standing structure on the left to locate this collectible in the stay with the radios.

Concept 36

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, In the wake of bringing the Panzerhund into the office, look along the divider on the option to locate an opening. Move up through here to discover art piece on the ground.

Concept 37

Located in New Orleans: Bienville Street District, before leaving the level, make certain to check the room at the base of this zone to discover the art piece.

Concept 38

Located in New Orleans: Lakeview District, Subsequent to rising up out of the passages and crushing the principal wave of adversaries, head into the solitary structure on the left to discover the Concept art at the rear of the far room.

Concept 39

Located in New Orleans: Lakeview District, During the Übercommander replay crucial, polishing off the foes, look inside the structures on the left to discover this thing.

Concept 40

Located in Venus: Habitat District, During the Übercommander replay strategic, to the rear of this region. Peer inside room 10 to discover the fine art.

Concept 41

Located in Venus: Habitat District, before calling the vehicle unit, glance around to one side to discover this art piece.

Concept 42

Located in Venus: Transporthalle District, In the primary room of the office, look in the extreme left corner to discover this thing.

Concept 43

Located in Venus: Transporthalle District, At the point when you enter the office again, look on the seat to one side by the storage spaces to locate the collectible.

Concept 44

Located in Venus: Oberkommando District, after entering the office, look to one side to discover this work of art on a seat.

Concept 45

Located in Venus: Oberkommando District, Presently, take a gander at the most distant right of the three rooms upstairs to discover this art piece.

Concept 46

Located in Venus: Oberkommando District, In the last room, look on one of the long tables outwardly of the space to discover this thing.

Concept 47

Located in Evas Hammer: In the wake of finishing New Orleans: Lakeview District, look in Horton’s room next to the Cantina. Here, you’ll discover this thing.

Concept 48

Located in Riverside New York: After entering this zone, look inside a truck ahead to discover this fine art.

Concept 49

Located in Riverside New York: Before utilizing the constrictor harness to proceed to the following region, make certain to glance in the principal room on the right to discover this thing.

Concept 50

Located in Riverside New York: You will plunge a few steps to run over an office sitting above a huge open room. Look here to locate this last art piece.