Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Melee Builds Guide

In Wolcen, Melee builds provide the most interesting and unique playstyle as you can make so many different combinations using mage spells, etc. In this guide, we will list various Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Melee Builds for you.
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Melee Builds
Flurry Shadow Build
This is a powerful Melee build based on the most unique playstyle mechanics. It combines Melee attacks with spells. For this DPS build you want to focus Ferocity for increased Attack and Spell Critical Strike chance, and the highest DPS bonus.
You want to reach as high Crit. Chance as possible because of the Merciless Lethality Passive that you are going to use.
This build primarily uses Agility classes but warmonger and some others are also part of it. Following Passive skills should be used in this build.
Soldier
- The Wild Card: Greatly increases your Critical Hit Chance Score for both your Attacks and Spells which is twice as beneficial for this build
Assassin
- Merciless Lethality: Grants very high bonus Critical Damage. It’s not that effective on lower levels, but as you get to increase your Critical Strike Chance it becomes an insane DPS bonus
- Phantom Strike: Doubles the Critical Hit Chance of Dash Attacks
- Clandestine Execution: Greatly increases your Boss Damage. This Passive can be taken later on, after you get the ones from Duskglaive part
- Slipping Shadow: Allows you to Dodge roll through enemies, and if you take Tethered Shade later on, it will also damage them in the process
Duskglaive
- Life’s First Movement: The build-defining Passive, which allows you to generate Lure of Light and Lure of Darkness stacks for a massive DPS bonus to both your primary Skills.
- Waltzing Smoke: Dodge Roll will turn you invisible for 5 seconds and your next Skill will deal increased damage.
- Tethered Shade: Whenever you Dodge Roll you will create a decoy that will attract enemies
Cabalist
- Grievous Afflictions: Allows you to apply two different Ailments with each Hit
- Power of the First Men: Gives you a chance to double the number of Ailments inflicted which greatly increases the number of debuffs on enemies and increase your DPS through Shadow Damage Ailments stacking
Warmonger
- Feast for the Crows: Grants very high Global Life Leech, including the smaller nodes on the sides, you will get 4% from both your Spells and Attacks
Sentinel
- Backline Raider: Grants very high bonuses to both Attack and Cast Speed Score
- Covert Operative: Increases your chance to Dodge by 100% after getting hit, greatly increasing your survivability
Alastor
Intravenous Neural Cord: Grants very high bonus Attack Speed.
Scholar
- Attrition Strategist: Increases your chance to inflict Ailments greatly
Abyssal Shaper
- Occult Affliction: Greatly increases your DPS based on the number of Curse Stacks on enemies which are applied by your Shadow Damage
Active Skills and Gear
For this build, the following gear and active skills are recommended.
- Infinity Blades
- Slayer’s Flurry
- Sovereign Shout
- Winter’s Grasp
- Wings of Ishmir
Bleeding Bladestorm
This build is purely based on material and bleed damage. Bladestorm is a spinning attack which offers a very good area of effect and a high clearing potential. You will have to use the following passive skills in this build.
Soldier
- The Wild Card: Which greatly increases your Critical Hit Chance Score for both your Attacks and Spells
- The Heat of Battle: Grants you 25 Rage for each Hit taken, which grants very high bonus Rage on all levels.
- Second Wind: Whenever you fall below 30% Health you gain a burst of Health Regeneration.
Warmonger
- Feast for the Crows: Grants insane Life Leech which is amazing for self-sustain. It applies to all damage types as well.
- Gods amongst Men: Grants very high bonus Material damage, but makes you unable to deal other damage types.
- Blood Reaper: Converts 50% of your Physical Damage to Rend damage, greatly increasing your DoT DPS
Child of Fury
- Furious Appetite: Causes you to generate Rage instead of Willpower
Cabalist
- Primordial Insights: Allows you to deal Critical Damage with Ailments inflicted by Critical Strikes
Exorcist
- Academic Fieldwork: Grants very potent buff which scales your Material damage with each Champion kill.
Ranger
- Persistence Hunting: Grants increased damage against slowed and stunned enemies.
- Attrition Strategist: Increases your chance to inflict Ailments greatly
Alastor
- Intravenous Neural Cord: Grants very high bonus Attack Speed for a brief duration after you land a Critical Strike
Active Skills and Gear
For this build, the following skills are recommended
- Bladestorm
- Bleeding Edge
- Blood of Blood
- Juggernaut
- Sovereign Shout
- Wings of Ishmir
Phantom Blades
In this build, the following skills should be chosen from the skill tree.
Soldier
- Dauntless-increases ferocity by 25%.
- Heavy blows-increases the damage from melee weapons and increases the chances of critical damage.
- The Wild card-additional 50% chance of critical hits.
- Zealous Might -increases the damage from melee weapons and increases the chances of critical damage.
Guardian
- Perseverance – improves health.
- Refined technique-increases the damage caused by melee weapons and firearms.
- Chemically Empowered Metabolism-accelerates the recovery of health.
- Evasive maneuvers-more chances to Dodge.
- Precise strikes-increased attack power and critical damage probability.
- Swiftness – increased attack speed.
Oracle
- Clarity of mind-reduces the cost of spells and damage from them.
- Immortal Offering-every enemy killed increases your damage.
- Steadfast-increases the protection of all immune systems.
- Primordial Insights-repeated damage deals critical damage.
Warmonger
- Manic slaughter-increases the damage inflicted in rage.
- Blood Rush-increases the regeneration of health.
- Master of the Frontline-increases the melee damage.
- Whirlwind of steel-increases the melee weapon damage.
Active Skill and Gear
These skills and Gear will be perfect in this build.
- Wings of Ishmir
- Phantom blades
- Mark of impurity
- Sovereign Shout
- Anvil’s Woe.
Guardian Build
In this build, the following skills should be chosen from the skill tree.
Soldier
- Dauntless-increases ferocity by 25%.
- The Wild card-additional 50% chance of critical hits.
Assassin
- Slipping Shadow -dodge rolls go through enemies.
- Physical conditioning-raises the health point by 100.
- Merciless Lethality-increases the chances of a critical hit and increases damage.
Scholar
- Emotional intelligence-plus 250 to willpower and rage.
- Steadfast-reduces the cost of rage and willpower.
Warlock
- The duty to exterminate – increases the power of madness and power.
- Twisted obligation – increases the Willpower and Rage.
- Dominator-additional 20 Willpower points on impact.
Guardian
- Perseverance – improves health
- Refined technique-increases the damage caused by melee weapons and firearms.
- Chemically Empowered Metabolism-accelerates the recovery of health
- Swiftness – increased attack speed.
Warmonger
- Manic slaughter-increases the damage inflicted in rage.
- Blood Rush-increases the regeneration of health.
- Feast for the crows-increases the amount of life sucked out.
Guardian
- Body and mind-increases the amount of health.
- Physical conditioning-raises the health point by 100.
- Lithe-increases agility.
- Unstoppable Flurry-increases damage from all bullets and attack speed.
Active Skill and Gear
These skills and Gear will be perfect in this build.
- Gunslinger’s Brand
- Winter’s grasp
- Thunderstrike
- Bulwark of Dawn
- Mark of impurity.