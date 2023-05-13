Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Melee Builds Guide

In Wolcen, Melee builds provide the most interesting and unique playstyle as you can make so many different combinations using mage spells, etc. In this guide, we will list various Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Melee Builds for you.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Melee Builds

Flurry Shadow Build

This is a powerful Melee build based on the most unique playstyle mechanics. It combines Melee attacks with spells. For this DPS build you want to focus Ferocity for increased Attack and Spell Critical Strike chance, and the highest DPS bonus.

You want to reach as high Crit. Chance as possible because of the Merciless Lethality Passive that you are going to use.

This build primarily uses Agility classes but warmonger and some others are also part of it. Following Passive skills should be used in this build.

Soldier

The Wild Card: Greatly increases your Critical Hit Chance Score for both your Attacks and Spells which is twice as beneficial for this build

Assassin

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Merciless Lethality: Grants very high bonus Critical Damage. It’s not that effective on lower levels, but as you get to increase your Critical Strike Chance it becomes an insane DPS bonus

Phantom Strike: Doubles the Critical Hit Chance of Dash Attacks

Clandestine Execution: Greatly increases your Boss Damage. This Passive can be taken later on, after you get the ones from Duskglaive part

Slipping Shadow: Allows you to Dodge roll through enemies, and if you take Tethered Shade later on, it will also damage them in the process

Duskglaive

Life’s First Movement: The build-defining Passive, which allows you to generate Lure of Light and Lure of Darkness stacks for a massive DPS bonus to both your primary Skills.

Waltzing Smoke: Dodge Roll will turn you invisible for 5 seconds and your next Skill will deal increased damage.

Tethered Shade: Whenever you Dodge Roll you will create a decoy that will attract enemies

Cabalist

Grievous Afflictions: Allows you to apply two different Ailments with each Hit

Power of the First Men: Gives you a chance to double the number of Ailments inflicted which greatly increases the number of debuffs on enemies and increase your DPS through Shadow Damage Ailments stacking

Warmonger

Feast for the Crows: Grants very high Global Life Leech, including the smaller nodes on the sides, you will get 4% from both your Spells and Attacks

Sentinel

Backline Raider: Grants very high bonuses to both Attack and Cast Speed Score

Covert Operative: Increases your chance to Dodge by 100% after getting hit, greatly increasing your survivability

Alastor

Intravenous Neural Cord: Grants very high bonus Attack Speed.

Scholar

Attrition Strategist: Increases your chance to inflict Ailments greatly

Abyssal Shaper

Occult Affliction: Greatly increases your DPS based on the number of Curse Stacks on enemies which are applied by your Shadow Damage

Active Skills and Gear

For this build, the following gear and active skills are recommended.

Infinity Blades

Slayer’s Flurry

Sovereign Shout

Winter’s Grasp

Wings of Ishmir

Bleeding Bladestorm

This build is purely based on material and bleed damage. Bladestorm is a spinning attack which offers a very good area of effect and a high clearing potential. You will have to use the following passive skills in this build.

Soldier

The Wild Card: Which greatly increases your Critical Hit Chance Score for both your Attacks and Spells

The Heat of Battle: Grants you 25 Rage for each Hit taken, which grants very high bonus Rage on all levels.

Second Wind: Whenever you fall below 30% Health you gain a burst of Health Regeneration.

Warmonger

Feast for the Crows: Grants insane Life Leech which is amazing for self-sustain. It applies to all damage types as well.

Gods amongst Men: Grants very high bonus Material damage, but makes you unable to deal other damage types.

Blood Reaper: Converts 50% of your Physical Damage to Rend damage, greatly increasing your DoT DPS

Child of Fury

Furious Appetite: Causes you to generate Rage instead of Willpower

Cabalist

Primordial Insights: Allows you to deal Critical Damage with Ailments inflicted by Critical Strikes

Exorcist

Academic Fieldwork: Grants very potent buff which scales your Material damage with each Champion kill.

Ranger

Persistence Hunting: Grants increased damage against slowed and stunned enemies.

Attrition Strategist: Increases your chance to inflict Ailments greatly

Alastor

Intravenous Neural Cord: Grants very high bonus Attack Speed for a brief duration after you land a Critical Strike

Active Skills and Gear

For this build, the following skills are recommended

Bladestorm

Bleeding Edge

Blood of Blood

Juggernaut

Sovereign Shout

Wings of Ishmir

Phantom Blades

In this build, the following skills should be chosen from the skill tree.

Soldier

Dauntless-increases ferocity by 25%.

Heavy blows-increases the damage from melee weapons and increases the chances of critical damage.

The Wild card-additional 50% chance of critical hits.

Zealous Might -increases the damage from melee weapons and increases the chances of critical damage.

Guardian

Perseverance – improves health.

Refined technique-increases the damage caused by melee weapons and firearms.

Chemically Empowered Metabolism-accelerates the recovery of health.

Evasive maneuvers-more chances to Dodge.

Precise strikes-increased attack power and critical damage probability.

Swiftness – increased attack speed.

Oracle

Clarity of mind-reduces the cost of spells and damage from them.

Immortal Offering-every enemy killed increases your damage.

Steadfast-increases the protection of all immune systems.

Primordial Insights-repeated damage deals critical damage.

Warmonger

Manic slaughter-increases the damage inflicted in rage.

Blood Rush-increases the regeneration of health.

Master of the Frontline-increases the melee damage.

Whirlwind of steel-increases the melee weapon damage.

Active Skill and Gear

These skills and Gear will be perfect in this build.

Wings of Ishmir

Phantom blades

Mark of impurity

Sovereign Shout

Anvil’s Woe.

Guardian Build

In this build, the following skills should be chosen from the skill tree.

Soldier

Dauntless-increases ferocity by 25%.

The Wild card-additional 50% chance of critical hits.

Assassin

Slipping Shadow -dodge rolls go through enemies.

Physical conditioning-raises the health point by 100.

Merciless Lethality-increases the chances of a critical hit and increases damage.

Scholar

Emotional intelligence-plus 250 to willpower and rage.

Steadfast-reduces the cost of rage and willpower.

Warlock

The duty to exterminate – increases the power of madness and power.

Twisted obligation – increases the Willpower and Rage.

Dominator-additional 20 Willpower points on impact.

Guardian

Perseverance – improves health

Refined technique-increases the damage caused by melee weapons and firearms.

Chemically Empowered Metabolism-accelerates the recovery of health

Swiftness – increased attack speed.

Warmonger

Manic slaughter-increases the damage inflicted in rage.

Blood Rush-increases the regeneration of health.

Feast for the crows-increases the amount of life sucked out.

Guardian

Body and mind-increases the amount of health.

Physical conditioning-raises the health point by 100.

Lithe-increases agility.

Unstoppable Flurry-increases damage from all bullets and attack speed.

Active Skill and Gear

These skills and Gear will be perfect in this build.