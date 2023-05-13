Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Juggernaut Builds Guide

If you’re a beginner to Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, you will need to select a build that suits your slow growth. The Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Juggernaut Build is ideal for new players since it is a safe build that allows you to delve deep into endgame while still doing decent damage. This guide will cover all you need to know about the Juggernaut Build.
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Juggernaut Builds
This endgame build combines Bleeding Edge’s scaling with Juggernaut’s Mirror Damage from Juggernaut. The Flight of Gaavanir gives you a boost to ranged damage by block chance.
You are very tanky and you’re not a super heavy hitter, but you do enough damage to get the job done as you push into Endgame. You’re not just going to be chipping away at enemies.
There are no gear requirements but some of the gear you find can make it stronger. It allows you to make use of quick speed and can possibly OHK bosses.
Skills + Mods
- A Princeps’ Lead
- Astral Orbit
- Banners Held High
- Berserker’s Onslaught
- Bladed Meteroite
- Blazing Fury
- Bleeding Edge
- Break the Line
- Burning Lifeblood
- Cold Steel
- Crushing Wall
- Dawnbreaker
- Flies in Bevvies
- Flight of Gaavanir
- Forge a Path
- Grinning Radiance
- Grudges Collected
- Heralded Pavis
- Hold the Line
- Hostile Inspiration
- Howl of Battle
- Juggernaut
- Mania
- Marrow Ender
- Meritorious Crew
- Noble Bearing
- Prideful Deflagration
- Raging Berserker
- Rallying Cry
- Red Earth Tracks
- Revolving Guillotine
- Self-Adjusting Principle
- Sovereign Shout
- Sprinting Strides
- Stampede
- Standing Boulder
- Stones Casting Shadows
- Stunning Apparatus
- Thunderous Impact
- Twisting Harbinger
- Unstoppable Momentum
- Warpath (5th Slot Optional)
- Wings of Ishmir
Skill Rotation
You can make use of both short and medium-range abilities while improving your endurance. The primary ability of this build is Flight of Gaavanir, Bleeding Edge and Juggernaut. You also get to make use of Sovereign Shout and Wings of Ishmir.
You’re going to want to keep Sovereign Shout on cooldown while using Wings of Ismir to engage enemies. Warpath will allow you to summon a mighty shield to charge through enemies and break their ranks.
If you’re looking for a heavy hitter then go for Juggernaut. You can summon a shield to absorb damage and then reflect the damage it receives at foes. You can use this to absolutely destroy bosses.
Attributes
We strongly recommend that you allocate most of your points to level up the Ferocity attribute. This is because doing this will give you an increased crit chance. You should also try putting in some to Toughness so that you can level up with better endurance.
For example, put 150 points into Toughness and then the rest into Ferocity. Agility and Wisdom can be gained from gear so it’s up to you how you want to allocate points to them.