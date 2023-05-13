Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Juggernaut Builds Guide

If you’re a beginner to Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, you will need to select a build that suits your slow growth. The Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Juggernaut Build is ideal for new players since it is a safe build that allows you to delve deep into endgame while still doing decent damage. This guide will cover all you need to know about the Juggernaut Build.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Juggernaut Builds

This endgame build combines Bleeding Edge’s scaling with Juggernaut’s Mirror Damage from Juggernaut. The Flight of Gaavanir gives you a boost to ranged damage by block chance.

You are very tanky and you’re not a super heavy hitter, but you do enough damage to get the job done as you push into Endgame. You’re not just going to be chipping away at enemies.

There are no gear requirements but some of the gear you find can make it stronger. It allows you to make use of quick speed and can possibly OHK bosses.

Skills + Mods

A Princeps’ Lead

Astral Orbit

Banners Held High

Berserker’s Onslaught

Bladed Meteroite

Blazing Fury

Bleeding Edge

Break the Line

Burning Lifeblood

Cold Steel

Crushing Wall

Dawnbreaker

Flies in Bevvies

Flight of Gaavanir

Forge a Path

Grinning Radiance

Grudges Collected

Heralded Pavis

Hold the Line

Hostile Inspiration

Howl of Battle

Juggernaut

Mania

Marrow Ender

Meritorious Crew

Noble Bearing

Prideful Deflagration

Raging Berserker

Rallying Cry

Red Earth Tracks

Revolving Guillotine

Self-Adjusting Principle

Sovereign Shout

Sprinting Strides

Stampede

Standing Boulder

Stones Casting Shadows

Stunning Apparatus

Thunderous Impact

Twisting Harbinger

Unstoppable Momentum

Warpath (5th Slot Optional)

Wings of Ishmir

Skill Rotation

You can make use of both short and medium-range abilities while improving your endurance. The primary ability of this build is Flight of Gaavanir, Bleeding Edge and Juggernaut. You also get to make use of Sovereign Shout and Wings of Ishmir.

You’re going to want to keep Sovereign Shout on cooldown while using Wings of Ismir to engage enemies. Warpath will allow you to summon a mighty shield to charge through enemies and break their ranks.

If you’re looking for a heavy hitter then go for Juggernaut. You can summon a shield to absorb damage and then reflect the damage it receives at foes. You can use this to absolutely destroy bosses.

Attributes

We strongly recommend that you allocate most of your points to level up the Ferocity attribute. This is because doing this will give you an increased crit chance. You should also try putting in some to Toughness so that you can level up with better endurance.

For example, put 150 points into Toughness and then the rest into Ferocity. Agility and Wisdom can be gained from gear so it’s up to you how you want to allocate points to them.