There are two kinds of quests in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem; the main and the side quests. This Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Darkest Dusk Quest guide focuses on one of the main ones.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Darkest Dusk Quest

The Darkest Dusk mission will have you performing the following tasks, in order, to complete the main quest.

Talk to Valeria

Clear the Area

Enter the Vault of Hope

Look for the Remaining Brothers

Talk to Gernese

Talk to the Aurora Knight

Resist the Onslaught

Use your Aspect of Apocalypse to prevail

Talk to Gernese

You will start this quest after talking to Valeria. You will discuss clearing the area, which you will have to do right after the conversation.

After this, go to the Vault of Hope to look for the Remaining Brothers. While you look for the Remaining Brothers, Valeria will stay outside because of the flooding vault.

Now, you will have to talk to Gernese who will order to open the Dawngate. You will need to talk to the Aurora Knight and then protect the people from the incoming onslaught.

Should your game get bugged, which Wolcen does quite frequently, restart the game and teleport to the Sanctum of Hope waypoint. After the waypoint, walk up to the gate again and it should open.

You will have to defeat the enemies once the gate is opened, after which Gernese will give you the power and you will have to utilize your Aspect of Apocalypse to be successful. Once you prevail, talk to Gernese to complete your quest.