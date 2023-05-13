Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem features a very rich character creation and character progression mechanic. It is laced with a variety of unique skills and weapons that you can choose from and allows you to progress according to your skill choice. Allow us to provide some useful Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Character Customization Tips below.

Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Character Customization Tips

When you first create your character in Wolcen, you are given to choose the gender, portrait, physical appearance and starting gear of your character.

The starting gear that you choose determines what type of skills your character has, initially. The three starting weapon types that you can choose from are;

Melee

Grants Skill: Anvil’s Woe

Magic

Grants Skill: Consuming Amber

Ranged

Grants Skill: Strings of Krearion

Once having chosen the gear when creating the character, you will not be bound to it, rather you will be able to use any type of weapon that you want afterward.

The skills, however, are tied with the type of weapon. You can only use skills associated with the weapon type that you use.

However, when dual-wielding, you can use the skills of both the weapons that you are wielding. For instance, you can use both Magic and Melee skills if you are dual-wielding a melee and a magic weapon.

Active & Passive skills are skills acquired through character progression using skill points that you earn through the gameplay. The skill points are used to unlock one of the various options of skills that are available.

Active Skills

These are skills that you can actively use in battle in time of need. Active Skills depend upon and are limited to the weapon type that you are using. Melee weapons can only use melee skills.

Melee Skills

Anvil’s Woe

Bladestorm

Bleeding Edge

Blood for Blood

Flight of Gaavanir

Juggernaut

Sovereign Shout

Warpath

Wings of Ishmir

Wrath of Baäpheth

Dagger, Bow, Pistol Skills

Avenger Autoturret

Deathgazer Railgun

Duskshroud

Evasion

Gunslinger’s Brand

Havoc Orb

Mark of Impurity

Phantom Blades

Slayer’s Flurry

Stings of Krearion

Wailing Arrows

Staff and Catalyst Skills

Aether Jump

Annihilation

Arctic Spear

Bulwark of Dawn

Consuming Embers

Feeding Swarm

Infinity Blades

Light-bringer

Livor Mortis

Parasite

Plagueburst

Solarfall

Tear of Etheliel

Thunderstrike

Winter’s Grasp

Passive

Passive Skill Tree has three rings and 21 branches. These skills have three tiers, each with subcategorizations according to the skill’s functions. The following are all passive skills that you can unlock;

Tier 1

Scholar

Attrition Strategist

Thirst for Knowledge

Purifier’s Will

Sentinel

Backline Raider

Covert Operative

Pinch Runner

Soldier

Second Wind

The Heat of Battle

The Wild Card

Tier 2

Praetorian

Kingless Aegis

Selfless Courage

Blessed Mana

Sacred Oath

Retaliator

Warmonger

Blood Reaper

Feast for the Crows

Gods Amongst Men

Manic Slaughter

Bestial Frenzy

Ranger

Archion’s Teachings

Come What May

Safe From Afar

Persistence Hunting

Meditative Focus

Assassin

Blessing of the Jade Legion

Clandestine Execution

Merciless Lethality

Phantom Strike

Slipping Shadow

Cabalist

Grievous Afflictions

Insidious Decay

Immortal Offering

Power of the First Men

Primordial Insights

Warlock

Residual Energy

Reining in the Darkness

Faith Leech

Duty to Exterminate

Resilience to Corruption

Tier 3

Arms Maester

Pugilist’s Momentum

Virtuose Stance

Proud Reprisal

Eos

Beacon for the Lost

Dawn’s Pious Striker

Unflagging Prayer

Siege Breaker

Salvatory Anchor

Belligerent Banner

Disallowing Vessel

Child of Fury

Blistering Embrace

Flurrying Flames

Furious Appetite

Exorcist

Blessed Silver

Academic Fieldwork

Branded Burst

White Arrow

Hungry Stalactite

Acute Tracking

Wintry Hail

Duskglaive

Tethered Shade

Waltzing Smoke

Life’s First Movement

Alastor

Static Transferral

Sparking Dart

Intravenous Neural Cord

Oracle of the Trinity

Omnitempest

Ancient Fervour

Elementary Destabilization

Time Weaver

Which Time Cannot Heal

Dire Juncture

Captured Velocity

Abyssal Shaper

Occult Affliction

Masochistic Effigy

Doubles Max Force Shield

Fatal Pact

Plaguebringer