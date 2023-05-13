Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem features a very rich character creation and character progression mechanic. It is laced with a variety of unique skills and weapons that you can choose from and allows you to progress according to your skill choice. Allow us to provide some useful Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Character Customization Tips below.
When you first create your character in Wolcen, you are given to choose the gender, portrait, physical appearance and starting gear of your character.
The starting gear that you choose determines what type of skills your character has, initially. The three starting weapon types that you can choose from are;
Melee
Grants Skill: Anvil’s Woe
Magic
Grants Skill: Consuming Amber
Ranged
Grants Skill: Strings of Krearion
Once having chosen the gear when creating the character, you will not be bound to it, rather you will be able to use any type of weapon that you want afterward.
The skills, however, are tied with the type of weapon. You can only use skills associated with the weapon type that you use.
However, when dual-wielding, you can use the skills of both the weapons that you are wielding. For instance, you can use both Magic and Melee skills if you are dual-wielding a melee and a magic weapon.
Active & Passive skills are skills acquired through character progression using skill points that you earn through the gameplay. The skill points are used to unlock one of the various options of skills that are available.
Active Skills
These are skills that you can actively use in battle in time of need. Active Skills depend upon and are limited to the weapon type that you are using. Melee weapons can only use melee skills.
Melee Skills
- Anvil’s Woe
- Bladestorm
- Bleeding Edge
- Blood for Blood
- Flight of Gaavanir
- Juggernaut
- Sovereign Shout
- Warpath
- Wings of Ishmir
- Wrath of Baäpheth
Dagger, Bow, Pistol Skills
- Avenger Autoturret
- Deathgazer Railgun
- Duskshroud
- Evasion
- Gunslinger’s Brand
- Havoc Orb
- Mark of Impurity
- Phantom Blades
- Slayer’s Flurry
- Stings of Krearion
- Wailing Arrows
Staff and Catalyst Skills
- Aether Jump
- Annihilation
- Arctic Spear
- Bulwark of Dawn
- Consuming Embers
- Feeding Swarm
- Infinity Blades
- Light-bringer
- Livor Mortis
- Parasite
- Plagueburst
- Solarfall
- Tear of Etheliel
- Thunderstrike
- Winter’s Grasp
Passive
Passive Skill Tree has three rings and 21 branches. These skills have three tiers, each with subcategorizations according to the skill’s functions. The following are all passive skills that you can unlock;
Tier 1
Scholar
- Attrition Strategist
- Thirst for Knowledge
- Purifier’s Will
Sentinel
- Backline Raider
- Covert Operative
- Pinch Runner
Soldier
- Second Wind
- The Heat of Battle
- The Wild Card
Tier 2
Praetorian
- Kingless Aegis
- Selfless Courage
- Blessed Mana
- Sacred Oath
- Retaliator
Warmonger
- Blood Reaper
- Feast for the Crows
- Gods Amongst Men
- Manic Slaughter
- Bestial Frenzy
Ranger
- Archion’s Teachings
- Come What May
- Safe From Afar
- Persistence Hunting
- Meditative Focus
Assassin
- Blessing of the Jade Legion
- Clandestine Execution
- Merciless Lethality
- Phantom Strike
- Slipping Shadow
Cabalist
- Grievous Afflictions
- Insidious Decay
- Immortal Offering
- Power of the First Men
- Primordial Insights
Warlock
- Residual Energy
- Reining in the Darkness
- Faith Leech
- Duty to Exterminate
- Resilience to Corruption
Tier 3
Arms Maester
- Pugilist’s Momentum
- Virtuose Stance
- Proud Reprisal
Eos
- Beacon for the Lost
- Dawn’s Pious Striker
- Unflagging Prayer
Siege Breaker
- Salvatory Anchor
- Belligerent Banner
- Disallowing Vessel
Child of Fury
- Blistering Embrace
- Flurrying Flames
- Furious Appetite
Exorcist
- Blessed Silver
- Academic Fieldwork
- Branded Burst
White Arrow
- Hungry Stalactite
- Acute Tracking
- Wintry Hail
Duskglaive
- Tethered Shade
- Waltzing Smoke
- Life’s First Movement
Alastor
- Static Transferral
- Sparking Dart
- Intravenous Neural Cord
Oracle of the Trinity
- Omnitempest
- Ancient Fervour
- Elementary Destabilization
Time Weaver
- Which Time Cannot Heal
- Dire Juncture
- Captured Velocity
Abyssal Shaper
- Occult Affliction
- Masochistic Effigy
- Doubles Max Force Shield
- Fatal Pact
Plaguebringer
- Undertaker
- Sacrifice of Flesh
- Toxic Emanations