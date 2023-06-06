Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Shitieshou Locations

Shitieshou in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is the cute little demon-looking collectible. While the game is full of misery and unpleasant monsters, Shitieshou is the one that will make Wo Long a bit pleasing for you. In Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, there are 23 Shitieshou locations that are located throughout different battlefields.

Don’t worry if you have missed out on any Shitishou, as in the game, you can always go back to any level, even if you have already completed it. Once you find a Shitieshou, you need to feed it.

The first thing Shitieshou will produce, as you feed, is some accessory or loot, which you can pick up as a reward. Similarly, feeding all other Shitieshou will give you some bonus. In this guide, we will discuss all those 23 locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty where you can find Shitieshou. We will also discuss how to feed these cute little demons to get the reward.

How to feed Shitieshou

Shitieshou in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty are cute little pandas added in the game for some humor, but this doesn’t mean you’ll find them everywhere. Even to find this little cuteness inside the game, players need to make some effort, and then feeding them is another difficult task.

In Wo Long, there are 23 Shitieshou; as you reach each one, you’ll be required to give them something to eat. Shitieshou only eats equipment; therefore, players need to open up their inventory and drop something on the ground for it.

Don’t feed Shitieshou a weapon that is useful for you. Find a useless item just taking space in your inventory and drop it down nearby so that Shitieshou can eat it. Do make sure you selecting the Drop option from the menu and not Discard or you will end up losing the item.

As soon as you drop the item, Shitieshou will eat it and nap. As it goes for a rest, it will produce some random loot item. This makes Shitieshou sort of a gacha system of Wo Long.

Shitieshou Locations in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Finding all the 23 Shitishou locations in Wo Long is very hard. Most players miss some locations and then become sad when they know they have missed some locations. However, you should never worry about missing a Shitishou as you can return to any level you have finished earlier. Here are all the 23 locations where you can find Shitishou:

The Valley Of Crying Wraiths

First, head to the rickety bridge, where you will find a Battle flag. You will see a slope going downwards as you stand there facing the battle flag. Go down through that slope and take the right path after some distance. You’ll find the Shitishou on the right side of this path.

The Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven

Go to the part of the village with an archer and three wolves on the ground. Here you’ll find a ditch, and you need to jump over this to reach a house on the opposite side. Inside the house, you will see a lot of boxes. Look towards the right corner of the room behind the boxes, where you will find this Shitieshou in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

The Flying Swallow Of Heishan

During this mission, you will find a large wooden gate that you need to cross. Before passing through this gate, explore an area towards its right. While exploring the site, you will find Shitieshou sitting in the corner behind the wooden structure.

In Search Of The Immortal Wizard

First, you need to find the battle flag. For that, go to the lake and the ledge right in front. Mermaids will guard this lake. Therefore, you need to be careful. Once on the ledge, look around to find Shitieshou hidden there.

Shadow Of The Sacred Mountain

First, you need to find the battle flag. This one is located near Gazebo, as you reach there you will find the stairs. Take these stairs downwards, and you’ll find a Shitieshou stuck in a bamboo.

Fall Of The Corrupted Eunuch

Go to the building located on the right of the corrupted garden area. Climb up, and you will see a gap. You must jump over these gaps and reach a platform on the opposite side. As you get there, you will find a Shitieshou sitting alone.

Escape From The Capital

First, find the battle flag. Unfortunately, this one is covered by a Halberdier enemy, and you may find it tough to reach it. However, once there, you will see a building nearby. Enter the building, climb up, jump over the gaps, and you’ll find the Shitieshou location in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

The Battle Of Hulaoguan Pass

This one is in the small room at the top of the castle. The castle has two entrances, find the one not guarded by Zhuyan, and Shitieshou will be located right in the front. However, you will encounter an enemy in this room, too; therefore, be careful.

Centuries Of Glory Burned Away

The battle flag in this mission is the easiest for players to reach as it’s in the middle of the street. Once you find the battle flag, you must keep following the path. After some distance, take two lefts, and you will find Shitieshou as you reach the dead end.

The Lost Sacred Artifact

For this one, you need to head to the water area. As you reach there, you will find the Shitieshou, but unfortunately, it is guarded by the mermaid’s enemy in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, so be careful.

Darkness Over The Hanshui River

Enter a building located near the battle flag guarded by two Factic enemies. Shitieshou is located inside the building.

Tyrant’s Final Banquet

This one is located in the center of the flooded area where Zhupolang is found inside caves.

Fate Of The Entertainer

Go to the bamboo garden. On your left, you will find a statue. A few steps ahead of it, you’ll find the Shitieshou towards the right.

War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely

First, reach the battle flag in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. A spearman protects this battle flag and getting there, you’ll see a path going left. Follow that path, and you’ll find this Shitieshou.

The Uninhibited Heart

Go to lighting firing Warlock. Going inside, you’ll find yourself in a large room. Here, you are first required to climb up, and then you will see a pillar. Jump that pillar to reach the other part of this vast room. Shitieshou will be sitting over a giant ladder in this part.

The Way Of The Warrior

First, head to the bridge to find a battle flag. Here you’ll see a ledge nearby. Jump over the ledge and see Shitishou sitting in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men

Enter a room with a giant statue. On reaching the room, go upstairs. Behind the figure, you’ll find this Shitieshou.

Behold The Glaive Of Righteousness

Go to the foggy region and then use wooden scaffolds to reach the top of the building. To get to the roof, you must use the broken platform to reach the Shitieshou.

The Assault On Wuchao

Defeat Leishi as he is guarding the gateway. After it, you can easily see Shitieshou from outside the gateway.

Let’s Make Our Armor Shine!

Starting from the battle flag, you need to climb up the ladder. This ladder will lead you to the raft. From the raft, jump to the bridge, then go straight and jump again to be on the boat. Once you are on the boat, climb until you reach the top. On the top level, there is a small room. Shitishou can be found there in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

Decisive Battle Of Guandu

This one is located in the area where the boss battle is fought, along with a lot of other drops.

Heirloom Seal Of The Realm

From the spawn point, turn left and defeat Warlock. Here you need to climb the platform right in front, and then you need to pass via an opening. This will take you to the Shitieshou location in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

Let’s Make Our Halberds Shine!

This one is located in an area entirely covered by snow. This is the end of the village, and for this, from the battle flag location, take the path on your right as you are facing the battle flag. Keep going straight, you will need to take some turns, but that is pretty much obvious. In the end, you’ll find the last Shitieshou of the Wo Long Fang Dynasty.