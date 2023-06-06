Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Lu Bu Boss Guide

Lu Bu might be a familiar character name if one has ever played Dynasty Warriors. You’ll come across him in the seventh main mission in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, where he is the boss of Battle of Hulaoguan Pass. Defeating Lu Bu in Wo Long can be quite an ordeal due to his speed and relentless attacks. Nevertheless, we will help you figure out the best ways to counter and defeat Lu Bu in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

Lu Bu’s difficulty level can be compared to Zhang Rang in Wo Long. So if you are struggling with that, you can check out our guide for that as well.

Lu Bu’s attacks

Lu Bu begins the battle while riding his horse, the Red Hare. It’s a fast animal and provides Lu Bu an advantage over his opponent as they’re more exposed to attacks from nearby positions. For a big part of the fight, Lu Bu will be riding Red Hare but if you deal enough damage to max out his negative spirit gauge, he will disembark the horse.

When Lu Bu is on horseback, he makes use of arrows and his polearm to damage the player’s health. There are two kinds of basic attacks and two kinds of unstoppable attacks. All in all, his four attacks are: Firing multiple Arrows simultaneously, Pole swings on the horseback, Galloping smash and finally the Galloping charge.

Arrows and Poleswings are blockable attacks. The galloping smash and charge are critical attacks that you must deflect if you want to make some progress in the fight against Lu Bu.

Once you force Lu Bu to dismount from this horse, the horse will run around in circles throughout the arena while Lu Bu becomes a bit more aggressive. He will constantly try to maintain distance from you, and set his weapons on fire to perform flame attacks. However, this phase doesn’t last long. If you fail to make progress, Lu Bu will soon return to horseback and follow the previous attack pattern.

Considering Lu Bu’s speed, it would be ideal to take him on with fast weapons. Try to master deflect so you can easily deflect his critical attacks and easily damage him. Otherwise, he just keeps jumping around and you will struggle to get close and land a few hits especially if you are using a slow weapon.

How to defeat Lu Bu in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Keep one thing in mind before going to the battle: it’s going to be a long one. Have your weapons and gears leveled up and work on your deflecting skills. Preparing is vital to take him down. Avoid using the Dragon Cure Pot for healing in the early stages.

Perfect your deflecting skills to avoid fatal strikes

As the boss fight begins, Lu Bu will charge with the intention of landing a critical blow. There is only one solution to these attacks: to deflect. No need to fight it out as they can be lethal. Perfect your deflecting timings. Thus, step 1 is just to beware of Lu Bu’s powerful attacks.

One further strategy could be to use blocking against his swords and arrow attacks. This increases your chances of survival since the attacks come from a close range and one may not always have time to deflect.

Use Absorb Vitality spell before your fatal strike

If you have a limited amount of Dragon Cure Pots, use the pair Absorb Vitality with your fatal strikes. This is a neat trick that is very helpful in delivering a fatal blow. Equip yourself with Absorb Vitality spell from the Wood virtue tree. As you deal damage, you will regenerate health.

The key is to use the spell before landing a fatal strike on Lu Bu. Secondly, this also helps save your healing resources which may be used at a more appropriate time.

Consider dodging instead of deflecting

Particularly in the late stage of the boss fight against Lu Bu, unless you are very proficient with deflects it would be ideal to dodge his attacks. As Lu Bu’s health drops below 50%, his aggression increases. In that situation even if you deflect one critical attack, he will instantly follow it up with another. So you need to be a master of deflecting to survive this stage.

Alternatively, you can dodge and retreat a bit to give yourself some breathing room. Although dodging might not be a good idea when his weapons are on fire. In that case, it is best to deflect his attack as that will remove the flames.