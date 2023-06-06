When playing a game like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you want to avail every advantage in the game. One important thing that you will not want to miss is how to upgrade gear in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. With an upgraded weapon and armor, you can win almost every fight in the game.

Being an action RPG, acquiring gear upgrades in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty can take some time but the results are worth it unless you are interested in fighting every enemy with base weapons and no levels for a hardcore run.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty weapon and armor upgrades

If you want to upgrade your Wo Long Fallen Dynasty weapons and armor, you must visit the Blacksmith. At first, you can only find Zhu Xia, the blacksmith at certain key points near the start of a mission. However, once you progress through the game and unlock the Hidden Village, her shop will be to the right of the battle flag but you will have to walk downwards across the roots.

Unlike other games, you only need copper, leather, and steel to upgrade the gear. Leather is for upgrading armor, and steel is specifically for upgrading weapons. You must know that there are upgraded levels that range from 1 to 9.

While upgrading gear, ensure that the steel and leather are the same levels as the gear you want to upgrade to in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. If you upgrade your sword to rank 3, you need three pieces of steel (rank 3). So, before upgrading your gear, you must hunt for the rank of steel or leather; that you are upgrading your weapon/armor.

You can find a different level of steel through optional objectives and encounters. You can see which mission has what type of rewards available before starting it. As for the currency, you can always find it when fighting any enemy because they tend to drop copper when fighting.

Base stats of gear items

Let’s look at the base stats of the weapons. There are three categories of base stats of weapons.

Attack Power and Base Attack: This will determine the power of your hits.

and This will determine the power of your hits. Attack Bonuses: These are the bonuses that depend upon your attack power.

These are the bonuses that depend upon your attack power. Spirit: This will affect your spirit gauge, determining how many spirit attacks you can perform or how much you can block.

Now, let’s look at the base stats of the armor in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty:

Defense: The amount of damage after you have been struck.

The amount of damage after you have been struck. Physical Resistance: It shows your defense when you have been physically hit.

It shows your defense when you have been physically hit. Spirit Resistance: It shows how much spirit you will lose when attacked.

It shows how much spirit you will lose when attacked. Resistance: This shows the resistance against elemental damage.

Understanding gear rarity and upgrades

Remember that upgrading your weapons or armor has nothing to do with their rarity. It only means that you’re upgrading your weapons in terms of attack power, base attack, and attack bonuses. You can never increase the rarity of the weapons, which corresponds to the special effect. The same applies to armor upgrades.

You may find different rarities of the same weapons, which means you may find a sword with a rarity of 1 star and the same sword with a rarity of 3 stars. The main difference between these weapons is the number of special effects that these same weapons can perform. Rarity is directly proportional to the number of special effects.

You can upgrade a 1-star weapon to have more damage than a 4-star but it will still have only one slot for a special effect.

Upgraded weapons will deal more damage in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, but their special effect will remain the same. The same goes for the armor.