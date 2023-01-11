The Witcher 3 Best Weapons Guide

One of steel and one of silver, both are for monsters. That’s the motto Geralt lives by as he carries two swords on his back in The Witcher 3. But which swords he carries is up to you. If you are struggling to figure out the best weapons for your builds in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, allow us to highlight some of the best swords in the game.

As should be evident by the RPG nature of the game, the strongest weapon in TW3 depends on your chosen playing style. If you prefer a magic build, a sword that helps with your signs would be beneficial and so forth.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Best Swords

In The Witcher 3, when starting a combat encounter Geralt will automatically draw the appropriate sword for the encounter. If you are about to fight monsters, he will unsheathe the silver sword while human enemies are fought with steel blades.

This means you need to have the best swords equipped for both types of encounters if you don’t want to struggle as you progress in TW3 Wild Hunt.

Below is a list of some of the best steel and silver swords in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, from best to worst. That being said, even the worst weapon on this list is a lot better than many of the regular weapons you will loot across the world of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

#1 Aerondight

It is the best Blood and Wine expansion weapon and one of the strongest silver swords in the game. Aerondight can charge up during the fight with successive blows, and each successful impact increases your damage by 10%.

To get the Aerondight sword, firstly, you’ll have to own the Blood and Wine expansion for The Witcher 3; now, you’ll have to undertake the quest called There Can Only be One, which is found on any notice board in Toussaint.

Also, complete the following quest to get this elite weapon.

Til Death do You Part

Feet as Cold as Ice

Big Game Hunter

Turn to Face the Strange

Father Knows Worst

After completing these quests, you’ll get what we consider as the strongest weapon in The Witcher 3.

#2 Viper Sword

It is the first gear set you will be able to unlock, and it is found very quickly and crafted without ever leaving White Orchard. All you need to do is head to the Cemetery north of the Mill signpost for the silver blueprint, then the Castle Ruins west of the Ransacked Village signpost for this best steel sword blueprint.

This sword will boast higher stats and give a decent chance to harm enemies with every hit in TW3.

#3 Tor Lara

Tor Lara is a relic steel sword in The Witcher 3. Being a steel sword, it is highly useful against human enemies. Unfortunately, being a relic weapon there is no way to craft and upgrade Tor Lara. What you get as loot, which is a random drop, is what you will have to use.

Tor Lara is an ideal weapon for those who prefer fighting with magic as the sword improves the effectiveness of Aard and Quen signs. Tor Lara also has a 2% chance to instantly kill any enemy on hit.

#4 Tir Tochair Blade

Tir Tochair Blade is a strong steel sword in TW3 Wild Hunt. Players will have to go aquatic to get this blade. Tir Tochair Blade will be in a cave at the Whispering Hillock.

It has an increase of 50% critical hit bonus, an increase of 5% hit chance, and an increase of 35% chance to cause bleeding, which is much more than you think.

#5 Harvall

Harvall is a strong steel sword. If you want to set your enemies on fire, it has an increased 9% chance of causing burning and increases your Igni Sign intensity by up to 10%. Harvall also has impressive base damage.

To find this sword, you need to go to Velen. You must travel around the region’s center between Devil’s Pit and Lurth. The spot is marked on the map as a Hidden Treasure. When you get there, you have to dive underwater and get past some monsters to get this sword in The Witcher 3.

#6 Moonblade

Moonblade is one of the best silver swords you’ll get very early in the TW3 Wild Hunt. The weapon improves Yrden sign as well as gives you a chance to freeze enemies on hit while also buffing critical hit damage.

Moonblade can be found in multiple locations. These include a quest reward for completing The Tower Outta Nowheres in Skellige as well as the boss fight against Kiyan at the end of the Scavenger Hunt for Feline school gear.

#7 Bloodsword

Bloodsword is another strong silver weapon for Geralt to use. You’ll have to complete the Inheritance treasure hunt in Skellige to obtain Bloodsword. Bloodsword only comes as a Relic variant and there is no crafting diagram for it.

As is evident from the name, Bloodsword favors bleed damage and crit playstyle. The sword increases your chances to cause bleeding on an enemy while also improving critical hit damage up to 20%

#8 Feline

If you favor the cat school of Witchers, the Feline steel and silver swords are a great addition to your arsenal. The Feline swords come in every rarity, from basic to grandmaster. So you can pretty much continue to use this sword set throughout the game as you can get upgraded versions.

The diagrams to craft each rarity of Feline weapons in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt are found in different locations but it is worth taking the time out to find them all.

#9 Black Unicorn

Black Unicorn is a steel sword that was also available in The Witcher 2. You can get Black Unicorn in TW3 through two methods. The relic version of the sword is found as loot from a lot of places. These include the water hag treasure chest that is north-northwest of Inn at the Crossroads, near the coast.

You can also craft the Black Unicorn using the crafting diagram. The diagram is a reward for completing The Secret Life of Count Romilly from the Hearts of Stone expansion.

#10 Toussaint Steel Sword

Toussaint is another great steel sword that packs a real punch. Like the other damage-focused weapons, it carries many of the same effects as it increases 15% the chance of burning. Its ability to pierce armor is crazy high, as it has increased by 250.

To obtain this sword, you’ll need to have the Blood and Wine DLC expansion to find it as a random loot drop.