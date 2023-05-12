The Witcher 3 Armor Crafting Diagram Locations

As players progress through The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, they will participate in different quests and face ever-challenging enemies. Therefore, players always need to be equipped with a proper set of armor. To get better armor in The Witcher 3, you either need to find armor sets or crafting diagrams to craft armor.

Once you have the required armor crafting diagram in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt and items to craft, head to the armorer with the appropriate level and ask him to upgrade your armor. For The Witcher 3 players struggling with choosing the proper armor for their fights, don’t worry. We have got you covered.

This guide contains all the information you need to know to equip yourself with the best armor sets in The Witcher 3 and to prepare for a fight against fierce enemies.

Some of the armor crafting diagrams in The Witcher 3, including the grandmaster gear sets are typically all found together in the same place so you might not have to search too much to complete the entire set.

Glove crafting diagram locations

Light gloves

Name Armor Bonus Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Hunter’s Gauntlets 4 Bludgeoning Res +1%, Slashing Res +1% 2x Leather Scraps, 1x Cured Leather and 3x Thread An Amateur Armorer is required to craft it and can be used anytime in the game at any level. Tracker’s Gauntlets 20 Bludgeoning Res +2%, Piercing Res +1%, Slashing Res +3% 3x Leather Scraps, 2x Cured Leather and 3x Thread The requirements are more or less the same as Hunter’s except for one thing this can only be used after level 9. Assassin’s Gauntlets 28 Bludgeoning Res +2%, Piercing Res +2%, Slashing Res +5%, Critical Hit Chance +10%, Chance to Find Additional Herbs +5% 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Hardened Leather and 3x Thread This can be found in a chest inside a destroyed ship to the southwest of Hangman’s Alley. A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can only be used once player has reached level 12. Feline Gauntlets 33 Attack Power +5%, Bludgeoning Res +1%, Elemental Res +5%, and Piercing Res +1% 4x Leather Scraps, 2x Cured Leather,1x Dark Iron Ore, 2x Nails, 1x Hardened Timber and 2x Monster Tooth A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can only be used once a player has reached level 17. Enter the cave northwest of Elector’s square, there you will find this armor diagram resting at the corner. Enhanced Feline Gauntlets 45 Attack Power +5%, Bludgeoning Res +2% ,Elemental Res +5%,Piercing Res +2%,Slashing Res +2% 1x Feline Gauntlets, 4x Leather Scraps, 2x Cured Leather, 1x Dark Iron Ore, 2x Nails, 1x Hardened Timber and 2x Monster Tooth A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once at level 23. Players can find this diagram at Codger’s Quarry. Superior Feline Gauntlets 57 Attack Power +10%, Piercing Res +3%, Slashing Res +3%,Monster Res +3%,Elemental Res +5% 1x Enhanced Feline Gauntlets, 1x Hardened Leather, 1x Dark Steel Ingot, 4x Leather Straps and 4x Monster Claw A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once at level 29. This diagram is located in a chest west of Dragonslayer’s Grotto guarded by an Earth Elemental. Mastercrafted Feline Gauntlets 67 Attack Power +10% Piercing Res +4% Slashing Res +4% Monster Res +4% Elemental Res +5% 1x Superior Feline Gauntlets, 1x Hardened Leather, 1x Dark Steel Ingot, 4x Leather Straps and 4x Monster Claw A master armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once at level 29. Players can find this diagram in Monster Den. This is an area in the south of Trotheim.

Medium gloves

Name Armor Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Cavalry Gauntlets 14 Bludgeoning Res +2%, Piercing Res +1%, Slashing Res +2% 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Cured Leather and 3x Thread An amateur armorer is required to craft it and can be used after level 6. Griffin Gauntlets 21 Sign Intensity +5%,Monster Res +2%,Elemental Res +5%,Piercing Res +1%, and Slashing Res +2% 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Meteorite Ore, 2x Leather Straps, 2x Thread And 4x Powered Monster Tissue A journeyman armorer is required to craft this and can be used once a player has reached level 11. This can be obtained from Dragonslayer’s Groto. Enhanced Griffin Gauntlets 35 Sign Intensity +5%, Monster Res +3%, Elemental Res +6%, Piercing Res +2%, and Slashing Res +3% 1x Griffin Gauntlets, 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Meteorite Ore, 2x Leather Straps, 2x Thread and 4x Powered Monster Tissue Players can obtain this diagram from a cave just south of Frishchlow and use it once they have reached level 18. Knight’s Gauntlets 45 Bludgeoning Res +3%, Piercing Res +2%, and Slashing Res +4% 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Cured Leather, 2x Steel Ingot, 2x Thread and 1x Dark Iron Ore A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once a player has reached level 22. To get this item players should head towards an abandoned site located at the southeast of the crossroads on Ard Skellig. Superior Griffin Gauntlets 51 Sign Intensity +10%, Monster Res +4%, Elemental Res +8%, Piercing Res +3%, and Slashing Res +4% 1x Enhanced Griffin Gauntlets, 1x Cured Draconid Leather, 1x Meteorite Silver Plate, 2x String, 2x Monster Tongue A journeyman armorer is required to craft it and can be used after level 26. Bandit Camp is a place where players can find this. Mastercrafted Griffin Gauntlets 67 Sign Intensity +10 %, Monster Res +5%, Elemental Res +10%, Piercing Res +4%, and Slashing Res +5% 1x Superior Griffin Gauntlets, 1x Cured Draconid Leather, 1x Meteorite Silver Plate, 2x String, 2x Monster Tongue Hidden Treasure north of Redgil(Ard Skellig) is a place where you guys can find this diagram. You can use it once you have reached level 34.

Heavy gloves

Name Armor Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Axeman’s Gauntlets 34 Bludgeoning Res +2%, Piercing Res +2%, and Slashing Res +2% 2x Cured Leather, 2x Steel Ingot and 1x Thread A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once a player has reached level 16. Players can find this at Bandit Camp northeast of Downwarren Assault Gauntlets 55 Bludgeoning Res +4%, Piercing Res +4%, and Slashing Res +5% 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Cured Leather, 2x Steel Ingot, 3x Thread and 2x Dark Iron Ore A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once a player has reached level 27. Players can find this at Armorer at Kaer Trolde. Ursine Gauntlets 65 Adrenaline Point Gain +5%, Piercing Res +2%, Elemental Res +2%, Slashing Res +2%, and Monster Res +2% 2x Cured Leather, 2x Dark Iron Ore, 2x Silver, 2x Leather Straps and 2x Monster Tongue A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once a player has reached level 31. Players can find this at Shrine southeast of Trottheim Enhanced Ursine Gauntlets 39 Adrenaline Point Gain +5%, Piercing Res +3%, Elemental Res 3%, Slashing Res +3%, and Monster Res +3% 1x Ursine Gauntlets, 2x Cured Leather, 2x Dark Iron Ore, 2x Silver, 2x Leather Straps and 2x Monster Tongue A journeyman armorer is required to craft this item and can be used once a player has reached level 20. Players can find this at Fortress north of Urialla Harbor

Trouser crafting diagram locations

Light trousers

Name Armor Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Hunter’s Trousers 8 Bludgeoning Res +2%, Piercing Res +2%, and Slashing Res +3% 1x String, 1x Leather Scraps, 2x Linen and 3x Thread This diagram can be purchased from Willis in White Orchard Cavalry Trousers 18 Bludgeoning Res +2%, Piercing Res +2%, and Slashing Res +6% 1x Twine, 2x Leather Straps, 2x Linen and 4x Thread An Amateur Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once players have reached level 6. Assassin’s Trousers 30 Vitality +350, Bludgeoning Res +5%, Piercing Res +5%, and Slashing Res +15% 1x String, 1x Cured Leather, 2x Linen and 4x Leather Straps Players can obtain this from the Hidden Treasure in the water southwest of the Coast of Wrecks signpost and use it once they reach level 11. Feline Trousers 37 Attack Power +5%, Piercing Res +1%, Slashing Res +1%, Monster Res +3%, and Elemental Res +10% 2x Silk, 1x Cured Leather, 1x Hardened Timber, 4x Leather Scraps and 1x Monster Brain Players can obtain this in a Cave northwest of Electors Square and use it once they reach level 17.

Medium trousers

Name Armor Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Griffin Trousers 25 Sign Intensity +5% Piercing Res +2% Slashing Res +5% Monster Res +7% Elemental Res +17% 2x Silk, 1x Cured Leather, 1x Meteorite Ore, 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Monster Blood A journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at level 11. Players can find this diagram at Dragonslayer’s Grotto. Tracker’s Trousers 24 Piercing Res +4%, Bludgeoning Res +4%, and Slashing Res +9% 2x Leather Straps, 1x Leather Scraps, 3x Linen, 2x Timber and 1x String An Amateur Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at level 9. Enhanced Griffin Trousers 39 Sign Intensity +5%, Piercing Res +3%, Slashing Res +6%, Monster Res +7%, and Elemental Res +19% 1x Griffin Trousers, 2x Silk, 1x Meteorite Ore, 4x Leather Scraps and 1x Monster Blood A journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at level 18. Players can find this diagram at Burned Ruins. Sapper’s Trousers 50 Bludgeoning Res +5%, Piercing Res +5%, and Slashing Res +7% 2x Dark Iron Ingot, 2x Linen and 2x Leather Straps A journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at level 22. Players can find this diagram at Kaer Mujre.

Heavy trousers

Name Armor Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Axeman’s Trousers 37 Bludgeoning Res +4% Piercing Res +4% Slashing Res +6% 2x Linen, 1x Steel Plates, 1x Dark Iron Ingot, 2x Leather Straps, 1x String A journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at level 16. Players can find this diagram at Monster Nest west of Benek. Ursine Trouser 43 Adrenaline Point Gain +5% Piercing Res +2% Slashing Res +7% Monster Res +10% Elemental Res +5% 2x Silk, 1x Cured Leather, 5x Silver 2x Leather Scraps, 1x Monster Liver Journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used at level 20. Players can find this diagram at Fortress north of Urialla Harbor Enhanced Ursine Trousers 53 Adrenaline Point Gain +5% Piercing Res +3% Slashing Res +8% Monster Res +10% Elemental Res +10% 1x Ursine Trousers, 2x Silk , 1x Cured Leather, 5x Silver, 2x Leather Scraps and 1x Monster Liver Journeyman Armorer is required to craft and can be used once at Level 25. This diagram is located in the cave on an island northeast of the marlin coast. Lyrian Hardened Leather Trousers 63 Bludgeoning Res +8%, Piercing Res +8%, and Slashing Res +10% 3x Dark Iron, Ingot, 4x Linen and 3x Leather Straps A Journeyman Armorer is required to craft this and can be used once at Level 29. Players can find this at Kaer Trolde

Boot crafting diagram locations

Light Boots

Name Armor Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Hunter’s Boots 8 Piercing Res +1%, Bludgeoning Res +1%, Slashing Res +1% 2x String, 1x Linen, 4x Leather Scraps and 3x Thread An Amateur Armorer is required to craft and can be used once at level 1. Players can purchase this from Willis Cavalry Boots 18 Piercing Res +1%, Bludgeoning Res 1%, and Slashing Res +2% 2x Leather Scraps, 1x Cured Leather and 3x Thread An amateur Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at Level 6. Assassin’s Boots 26 Piercing Res +2%, Bludgeoning Res 2%, and Slashing Res a4% 2x String, 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Cured Leather and 3x Thread Journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at Level 10. Players can find this in Hidden Treasure northeast of Hindhold. Mountain Folk Boots 37 Piercing Res +2%, Bludgeoning Res 2%, Poison Res +25%, Slashing Res +5%, and Monster Res +2% 2x String, 2x Meteorite Ore, 2x Cured Leather, 3x Thread and 2x Oil Journeyman Armorer is required to craft and can be used once at Level 10. Players can find this in the Hidden Treasure situated north of Lornruk.

Medium Boots

Name Armor Bonuses Ingredients Diagram Location & Requirements Tracker’s Boots 22 Piercing Res +1%, Bludgeoning Res 1%, and Slashing Res +3% 3x Leather Scraps, 1x Cured Leather and 4x Thread An amateur Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at Level 8. Griffin Boots 25 Sign Intensity +5%, Piercing Res +1%, Bludgeoning Res +1%, Slashing Res +2%, and Monster Res +2% 1x Hardened Leather, 1x Meteorite Ore, 1x Thread, 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Monster Essence A Journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at level 11. Players can find this at Dragonslayer’s Grotto. Guardsman’s Boots 39 Sign Intensity +5%, Piercing Res +2%, Bludgeoning Res +2%, Slashing Res +3%, and Monster Res +3% 1x Steel Ingot, 3x Leather Scraps, 1x Hardened Leather and 4x Thread Journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at Level 21. Players can find this armorer in Kaer Mujre. Reaver’s Boots 50 Piercing Res +4%, Bludgeoning Res 4%, and Slashing Res +5% 1x Oil, 4x Leather Scraps, 1x Hardened Leather and 4x Thread Journeyman Armorer is required to craft it and can be used once at Level 50. Players can find this at an abandoned Site located in the south of Byways.

Heavy Boots