Will Smith’s Invading/Slapping Players In Elden Ring

Following the recent incident at the Oscars where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, an Elden Ring player has been invading games to slap players silly in an obvious reference.

According to several clips shared on Reddit earlier today, players are notified that have been invaded by “WILL SMITH!” in Elden Ring. While they begin preparing for a usual invasion duel, the unarmed player in question just walks up to slap them before casually walking away.

Will Smith birthed a new meme last week when he went on stage during the 94th Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock as he presented the award for Best Documentary. Rock had made a bald joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is known to be dealing with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Will Smith has since then resigned from the Oscars Academy, but his slapping incident is undoubtedly going to be forgotten any time soon. In the case of Elden Ring, the unknown player paying homage to the incident through his invasions is likely going to attract others to follow suit. It would be best to play along in good fun and let the unarmed player deliver his slap.

Elsewhere, publisher Bandai Namco has invited author Brandon Sanderson for a new collaboration in the near future. Sanderson is notably known for his Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive series of novels, and apparently has a pitch ready for a new Souls game. He will be sending his pitch to Bandai Namco to see if the publisher is still interested.

Elden Ring was released last month to critical acclaim. Newcomers are generally not fans of the unforgiving nature of Souls games. Elden Ring has, however, changed that perception with more than 12 million copies sold across all platforms and is still going strong.