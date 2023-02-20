When it comes to Wild Hearts weapons there are many types of playstyles you can adopt. Every weapon has a unique spirit to it, letting you choose the way you prefer to play. While these Wild Hearts best weapons can be ranked in a list from the worst to the best, ultimately it is your own skill that matters. No matter how good a weapon, without skill even the best weapon won’t defeat kemonos.

When you’re facing a Kemono either alone or with friends, you need to be able to take it down as quickly as possible. For that, you are given a choice from any of the eight weapons available in Wild Hearts. The eight types of weapons you can find in the game vary in terms of stats and moves, some being stronger than others.

There are however some exceptions to this rule as certain kemono can be resistant to certain weapons. For that reason, it is best to master a few different weapons. This way you will be ready for whatever type of boss you encounter.

Wild Hearts best weapons ranked

The ranking of the best weapons in Wild Hearts that we have given below are based on our own experience with the game so it might not be the same for you. However, given the ease of usage and combos of some of these weapons, they are objectively better than a few others.

8. Cannon

The Cannon is a heavy ranged weapon that works much slower than the bow. Despite being far more powerful in terms of damage, it can be very challenging to use it effectively. It can overheat and you have limited ammo. These constraints make it difficult to use, even for seasoned players.

To get more ammo for the Cannon you have to place down a Ki Base. A Ki Base is an area where you can stand to slowly gain ammo. However, the Ki Base forces you to stay in one spot which can be very annoying.

Overall, the alternatives to this weapon are far and away much better and more fun to use. Even if you manage to master it, you will find that it isn’t too fun to play with

7. Bladed Wagasa

One of the coolest-looking weapons in Wild Hearts is the Bladed Wagasa, something that hasn’t really been seen in previous monster-hunting games. The Bladed Wagasa is basically an umbrella that can not only be used to attack but also parry an incoming attack.

The Bladed Wagasa also gives you a fair bit of maneuverability with its thrust attack as players float up in the air momentarily with the umbrella, thus removing the need for basic karakuri crates to jump up.

Bladed Wagasa’s most-effective move set is the Spindance attack with which you can deal a series of very strong slashing attacks very fast. To make the Spindance attack even more effective make sure that the weapon gauge is as filled as possible. The weapon gauge determines how many hits the weapon does.

Unfortunately, this weapon isn’t very versatile and requires a lot of skill to master the parry system to make full use of the weapon.

6. Maul

The Maul is the heaviest weapon in Wild Hearts and resembles a giant hammer. It can deal devastating damage to even the strongest bosses. But hard-hitting also means slow moving. The Maul’s attacks are unbearably slow and timing your attacks are very important.

Maul can also transform just like every other weapon in Wild Hearts to slightly increase range and damage. But the Maul is still quite useless in terms of versatility compared to a Nodachi for example. Overall, the Maul can be good with tons of practice but it will take a while before you get there.

5. Bow

The bow is a very versatile and strong weapon but using it can be a bit difficult. You need to practice with this weapon consistently to master it. Once mastered it becomes one of the best weapons in the game.

The bow is a two-stance weapon. You can hold it horizontally or vertically and each of these stances has its own moves. For example, you must charge your shots in the vertical stance and in the horizontal stance, you can rapidly fire arrows without charge, dealing lesser damage.

You can also have arrows pierce in the horizontal stance after which you can switch stances and do a charged attack for extra damage. Overall, the bow is a very fun and satisfying mix of building burst damage while also enjoying a medium to long-range safer playstyle.

4. Claw Blade

The Claw Blade is one of the most agile weapons in Wild Hearts. You can maneuver through the air and attack very quickly which is really fun to play with. It feels and looks amazing while also being a mechanically simple weapon.

Flying around in the air has never been more fun and puts the kinsect from Monster Hunter to shame. The Claw Blade’s whole playstyle revolves around extreme bursts of damage through massive combos, albeit those combos are quite short-lived.

Overall, the Claw Blade in Wild Hearts is a must-have if you love maneuverability and style.

3. Karakuri Katana

As the name suggests, the Karakuri Katana is a katana sword and the weapon that players start the game with. The katana is a decent beginner-friendly weapon and has some nice easy to use combos that can be very effective.

The ease of use of the Karakuri Katana, decent damage capabilities and its Karakuri stance that increases the attack range by turning it into a whip sword makes this a highly useful weapon for players of all skills.

2. Nodachi

The Nodachi is basically a Greatsword and one of the coolest weapons in the game. It’s a heavy weapon which means heavy hitting and slow moving. It offers you a spinning attack which can be very effective in attacking multiple enemies.

When the weapon gauge meter for the Nodachi is full you can do the incredibly powerful downward slam on an enemy which will deal devastating damage. Furthermore, you can time you attacks to minimize the enemy punishing you between hits. The Nodachi can take a bit of skill to use but is generally a very fun, cool and highly effective weapon making its way to the second-best weapon in the game.

1. Karakuri Staff

The Karakuri Staff is the best of the best. Nothing else compares to its versatility, catering to almost any playstyle in the game. It’s more complex than other weapons but once you master them they can be devastating.

It has many transformations known as Mutations and can transform into whatever you need in each situation. You can switch to shuriken for long range and melee for high damage in close range. You can even use all of them at once switching between the mutations at will and creating your own combos.

You can also switch to heavy weapons to attack and then switch to lighter weapons to remain agile. Overall, because of its incredible flexibility the Karakuri Staff is hands down the best weapon in Wild Hearts.