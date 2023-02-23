Wild Hearts Ripclaw Boss Guide

Hailing from the world of monsters, Wild Hearts Ripclaw, is another Kemono you must defeat to progress further in Wild Hearts. The rooster-like resemblance of Ripclaw is no coincidence as it comes from the line of another creature, Dreadclaw .

Ripclaw combat capabilities are almost the same as its parent specie. It uses dash attack and its claws to make you immobile. However, Ripclaw can unleash fatigue inducement, which is the main difference between Wild Hearts Bosses.

You need to stay on your feet to dodge the exploding eggs that could be your end if you get trapped in them. Using the right set of tactics and hitting the foe at the right spots is crucial.

If you understand how this creature performs during combat, victory will be well in sight. But before learning its attacking patterns, we must look into the areas where you can find this sleep-inducing monster, Ripclaw, in Wild Hearts.

Ripclaw location

The main area where a bunch of Kemonos are found is Fuyusagi Fort. You might have already explored this region while fighting Icetusk and Fumebeak . Visit the same region, or head to the Natsukodachi Isle area during Chapter 3 to see Ripclaw in Wild Hearts.

Do not throw yourself right into the action without understanding the strengths and weaknesses of this monster in Wild Hearts.

Ripclaw strengths and weakness

The strength of Ripclaw lies in its complete resistance against the Wind attribute. No matter how powerful your wind attacks are, you will be a quick catch for this monster if you rely on this attribute.

Additionally, Ripclaw uses smoke bombs to induce Fatigue in its prey, making them useless during the mid-battle. This means the Fatigue ailment is meaningless against this creature in Wild hearts.

To eliminate Ripclaw without much trouble, you must equip a weapon that lets you perform Slash attacks. These physical attacks, if performed accurately, will drain much of the health of this monster.

You can use the Wood, Fire, and Earth attribute to stand firmly against Ripclaw, as the creature is weak against these. Additionally, Ablaze ailment is a nightmare for this Wild Heart Boss.

You can make a significant impact by equipping your weapon with it, and you might have to land just a few clean combos to remove the existence of Ripclaw from the Wild Hearts.

Ripclaw soft spots are scattered throughout its body. You can aim for any of them to deal maximum damage. Look for clean hits on its head and throat as the monster receives maximum damage from those areas.

You can also target other soft parts of the beast, including its wings, body and tail. It means almost every part of its body receives substantial damage, making it easy for you to land your combos.

How to defeat Ripclaw

The essential thing in your combat is your selection of attributes. You have to ensure that you equip any other attribute than Wind. Go for Earth or Fire against Ripclaw before jumping into the battle.

To quickly end the combat, try focusing all of your attacks toward its head and throat. These parts are the softest and offer you the opportunity to deal maximum damage, even with basic hits. Knock Ripclaw down and dash to land multiple hits in these areas.

However, do not stay too close to the creature for an extended period, as it can perform Slam and Charging attacks to bring you down. Be on your toes and move as much as possible during the fight.

The Egg-based Attacks from the creature can prove to be your end if not dodged correctly. These eggs induce fatigue diseases on impact and leave you completely vulnerable to the Diving Kicks and Flying attacks.

You need to avoid these incoming eggs at all costs, and you can see the attack coming from the positioning of the creature. Before releasing the eggs, it always turns its back toward you, so move away from your area to protect yourself.

You must use the Bulwark and Spring Karakuri to safeguard yourself from the maximum number of attacks. Bulwark provides you with cover against the shockwave, slam, and charging attacks.

At the same time, Spring Karakuri allows you mobility and provides an escape route against egg-based and flying attacks. Always wait for the right moment and use these utilities to escape danger.

The enraged Ripclaw flies summon trees just like its parent specie, Dreadclaw. It means you have to use the Firework and Pounder Karakuri to bring the creature down and eliminate the defenses. You should also avoid the Kemono and prepare for your attacks during this stage.

Ripclaw materials and drops

You can receive the key to progress further in Chapter 3 if you fight this Wild Heart Kemono in the Natsukodachi Isle. There are some additional rewards that you obtain after eliminating Wild Hearts Ripclaw.