Wild Hearts Bladed Wagasa Guide

What weapon would Mary Poppins use if she was the Harbinger of Death? A Bladed Wagasa, of course. A bladed umbrella delivers a thousand cuts to your enemies with a single spin. Wild Hearts come with various unique weapons, and Wild Hearts Bladed Wagasa is the prime example of that, featuring a fast and counterattack move set and the most powerful aerial attacks in the game.

How to use Bladed Wagasa in Wild Hearts

Although the idea of a weaponized umbrella seems cartoonish, the bladed wagasa is quite an exciting weapon to use. The combat flow is smooth and fun, and you have multiple fascinating combos that can hit multiple times. Bladed Wagasa is the only weapon in Wild Hearts that allows you to parry the Kemono’s attacks.

After a successful parry, you can use powerful counterattacks that help build up your Power Gauge in the corner of your screen. After the Gauge is full, you can get access to more moves and stronger attacks that hit for even more damage and will demolish the target, making you feel like a god of a hunter.

Bladed Wagasa is a well-rounded weapon, resembling an umbrella, featuring powerful defensive and attacking abilities. You get high mobility with the weapon, not only horizontal but also vertical, and it is the only weapon in Wild Hearts that includes aerial attacks and moves in its base combos.

By default, Bladed Wagasa is a piercing damage weapon. Still, you can unlock the ability to change its damage type later in the game to cutting or pummel type. Owing to its complicated moveset and the parry timings that can be challenging to master, the Bladed Wagasa isn’t a weapon we would recommend for beginners (check out our weapons tier list) but for players who are looking for a challenge, this weapon is certainly one of the most satisfying ones to use.

Basic Bladed Wagasa attack chains

Since the inputs on all the platforms are different, we will be using the Wild Hearts terminology for the inputs, that is, Attack 1 (A1), Attack 2 (A2), and Special Attack (SA), instead of listing the button inputs.

Spin Dance : A1, A1, A1, A1, A1

: A1, A1, A1, A1, A1 Lunge Attack : A2

: A2 Plunging Comet : A2, A2/ Aerial A2

: A2, A2/ Aerial A2 Savage’s Dance : A2, A1, A1, A1, A1/ Aerial A1, A1, A1, A1

: A2, A1, A1, A1, A1/ Aerial A1, A1, A1, A1 Parry: SA

Advanced Bladed Wagasa combos

With the understanding of chains and the fluidity of Bladed Wagasa, we can mix the combos and get the most out of the weapon. The main idea of Bladed Wagasa is to fill your Power Meter in the bottom left corner of your Wild Hearts screen.

The Gauge has three tiers. The Gauge has three tiers, and as you fill them, your Bladed Wagasa starts dealing more damage and unlocks new moves that can be used mid-chain.

The more damage you deal and the more hits you land, the faster your Bladed Wagasa Gauge will fill up. So, we want to pick all the moves that fill up your Gauge the fastest.

Falcon Fury: Successful Parry, A1

Successful Parry, A1 Twenty Tatami Spit: Successful Parry, A2

Successful Parry, A2 Trey Star: SA, A1, A1, A1

SA, A1, A1, A1 Shooting Star: SA, A2, A2, A2

There are only a few Advanced Combos for the umbrella weapon, but the beauty lies in detail.

Best combos

Successful parries fill up 80% of a single power gauge bar for Bladed Wagasa. Falcon Fury and Twenty Tatami Spit provide powerful attack boosts and allow you to negate all damage from the Kemono attack in Wild Hearts.

Of course, both of these attacks also allow you to close in the distance caused by the Kemono attack immediately. If you manage to land the follow-up attack successfully, you will get an entire bar of the power gauge.

Next, we will look at all the Parry Wiff moves. Unlike Falcon Fury and Twenty Tatami Spit, you don’t have to parry to access these attacks. The best attack that we are after is the Trey Star. The attack has almost no power when used normally.

Still, after you get one bar of your Power Gauge, you get an attack where your throw the Bladed Wagasa, and it spins, hitting the Kemono constantly. The attack deals massive damage and fills your Power Gauge instantly, making a move stronger as it goes on and chewing through the Kemono’s health.

Lastly, we will look at how Bladed Wagasa pairs with your Karakuri in Wild Hearts. All the interactions are similar to other weapons. A simple slam on the ground is a plunging attack after jumping from the Karakuri blocks.

You can also use the torch Karakuri to set your Bladed Wagasa on fire. Since all Bladed Wagasa attacks are multi-hit attacks, you deal an absurdly large amount of elemental damage once you set your Bladed Wagasa on fire.

Tips for using Bladed Wagasa

Why we use a weapon depends on how effective the weapon is and how well it goes. If you are going for the Bladed Wagasa, here are a few tips to improve your time with this umbrella weapon in Wild Hearts and help you learn the small secrets.