Wild Hearts might have received favorable reviews across all platforms but the PC port of the game has been heavily criticized for its poor performance and extremely buggy state. One such bug that plagues the game is the Wild Hearts audio bug where most of the audio in the game suddenly gets muted after playing for a couple of hours.

This audio bug in Wild Hearts has annoyed players since the early access for the game started and can be quite troublesome especially during hunts when you can’t properly hear an incoming attack from an enemy or basic sounds disappear.

How to fix Wild Hearts audio bug?

The true cause of the Wild Hearts audio bug might be a backend game code issue so there isn’t much you can do to fix it permanently until the developers release an update for the game. That being said, there are a few remedies you can try that might actually work and fix the audio bug, or at least delay it for a while.

In my experience, building a lot of karakuri structures mid-combat resulted in the bug appearing so it seems to be tied to the karakuri building mechanics of the game. Perhaps building too much puts a strain on your system and messes up things as the GPU/CPU tries hard to process all those structures as well as game’s audio.

Limiting your FPS

Without limiting your FPS, your game may cause audio distortion and other performance issues. So, it is needed to limit your FPS to 60, and hopefully, it will not cause any audio-related issues. You can easily limit your FPS by just following these simple steps:

Start your game.

Click on the settings option in the game’s menu.

Select the graphics option.

Scroll down to find FPS Limit.

Lock it to 60 FPS.

A number of players have reported that limiting FPS fixed the audio disappearing bug for them.

Lowering your graphics

Sometimes high graphics settings may result in audio distortion. Who knows, lowering your graphics setting might be good for you. To do this, just below the FPS limit option in the game’s settings, where you will see a preset option. Set it to the lowest, and you are good to go.

Updating your driver

Many of the audio-related issues are caused by outdated drivers. Many gamers don’t check whether their driver is updated or not, and this carelessness causes their audio issues. Whenever you are starting a new game, check your drives from the driver update tool, and update them if they are not.

Set sound sample rate

Many times, when you don’t select the sound sample rate, you will face some audio distortion while playing the game. So, make sure you have set your sound sample rate before starting your game. You can set it while following these simple steps:

Got to control the panel on your PC.

Select the Hardware and Sound option.

Click on the sounds option.

Make the right click on the speaker; that you are using and select the properties option.

Go to the advanced tab.

Now select either 24-bit 48,000hz or 24-bit 44,000hz.

Give it a try, and hopefully, this might work for you.

Try turning off your spatial sound

When spatial sounds are on in the selected audio, it may disturb your audio and decrease its quality. Make sure you have turned off the spatial sound. You must follow these easy steps:

Got to control the panel on your PC.

Select the Hardware and Sound option.

Click on the sounds option.

Make the right click on the speaker; that you are using and select the properties option.

Go to the spatial sound tab.

Now, make sure it is off

Restart your game

So far the only method to work 100% in fixing the audio is restarting Wild Hearts. While it isn’t ideal, if every method has failed for you then simply restart Wild Hearts and your audio will be fixed. Unfortunately, until Omega Force releases a patch for the game, this bug will return after a few hours again, forcing you to restart once more.