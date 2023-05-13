This Fortnite guide will tell you exactly where to find the Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy and help you complete the Predator challenges in Fortnite.

Where to Find Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy in Fortnite

Predator has landed, and Stealthy Stronghold has been fortunate enough to announce his arrival.

Predator’s arrival could only mean one thing, new skin and more challenges.

For this guide, we’ll focus on the Predator challenge that is available as of now, and to complete that.

You’ll have to travel across the map to strike a conversation with three NPCs.

Fortnite wasn’t letting you off the hook that easy.

While the challenge seems fairly easy, locating these new hotshots is the same as looking for a needle in the haystack.

These NPCs have multiple spawn locations, however to your relief, they’re all near to the crash site, Stealthy Stronghold.

Finding the Beef Boss

The Beef Boss will be found at the Durr Burger restaurant. You’ll find it to the west of Weeping Woods.

The restaurant is pretty easy to locate, given the obnoxious looking burger on top of it.

However, there are chances that Beef Boss might not spawn at the restaurant. The next place to search for this NPC is the Durr Burger food truck.

It’ll be found to the east of Stealthy Stronghold, and unfortunately, it is not that easy to spot as the restaurant.

It’ll take you a bit longer to search for the food truck. Search for it outside of the stronghold walls.

Finding Remedy

Remedy has taken refuge in a house on top of a cliff northeast of Pleasant Park. If she’s not there, then make your way to the Craggy Cliffs.

There’ll be another building by the road. You can locate the right building by looking for the dialogue bubble icon.

Finding Dummy

For this last NPC, head over to the Compact Cars location. It is located by the river, west of Dirty Docks.

If Dummy is not there, then head back to Stealthy Stronghold and look for some huge rocks to the west. Chances are he’ll be hiding there.