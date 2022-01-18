Welgun is one of the most praised SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard and CoD Warzone Pacific for it’s deadly rate of fire and nonexistent recoil. In this guide, we share with you the best loadouts you can make with Welgun in Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone Best Welgun Loadouts

The Welgun is the powerhouse SMG introduced to COD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific that’s looking to become an MP40 user’s new favorite toy.

It’s amazing fire rate coupled with minimal recoil makes it the perfect SMG. Below we’ve outlined some builds that will allow you to gunsmith the Welgun into an unstoppable SMG.

Air Build

For the first build, we present to you a build with high DPS with high mobility. Most of the attachments we use here will be focused on increasing the mobility of the weapon while keeping the weapon as stable as possible at the same time.

Use the Following Attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

120mm Gawain Short Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .45 48 Round Mags

.45 48 Round Mags Ammo type: Incendiary

Incendiary Optic: Monocular Reflector

Monocular Reflector Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Quick

Quick Class perk: Ninja, Radar, and Scavenger

The build allows you to be fast and light on your feet with fast maneuvers and high damage bullets. Incendiary bullets boost your damage, and the 48 round mag allows you to mow down scored of enemies before you have to reload.

The weapon has high ADS allowing you to transition from running to aiming for a neat headshot as soon as you want. This keeps you from getting flanked and allows you to run around the map safely.

The Class perks allows you to be more silent as you run and even get your ammos refilled on the run. Lastly, radar allows you to keep an eye out for any enemies lying in wait to ambush you.

Laser Canon Class Setup

The biggest feature Welgun lacks is range as other SMGs do have better damage at considerably longer ranges.

For this build, we adjust Welgun such that is it perfect for medium-range engagements. With the high fire rate of the gun, it can be made into a beast.

Use the Following Attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 240 mm Hockemson 43

240 mm Hockemson 43 Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .45 48 Round Mag

.45 48 Round Mag Ammo type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Stock: SA 43m pack

SA 43m pack Weapon Perk: Acrobatics

Acrobatics Weapon Perk 2: Quick

Quick Class perk: Double Time, Ghost and Engineer

These attachments boost both your damage as well as range. The Hollow Point ammos with .45 48 Round Mags allows you to easily take out enemies from distance and with high accuracy.

The scope allows you to get a good visual of the enemy targets allowing you to get better shots. The Class perks allow you to be anonymous and hidden for UAVs and Radars allowing you to move and Engineers keep you safe from traps such as claymores and mines.

Destroyer Class Setup

For this build, we will completely focus on increasing the damage. Since the gun naturally has a very high fire rate, high damage makes the gun a total beast. With this build, even 4-6 chest shots will be enough to kill the enemy.

Use the Following Attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

120mm Gawain Short Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mag

9mm 64 Round Mag Ammo type: Incendiary

Incendiary Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Gawain Skeletal Weapon Perk: Frenzy

Frenzy Weapon Perk 2: Quick

Quick Class perk: Ninja, Radar and Scavenger

The build has high damage output but at cost of Accuracy of the weapon. You can mow down every enemy easily and get on, with your perks you hide from all enemies lurking around and waiting to ambush you.

The build is preferable for close range, this is why we selected Slate Reflector as the scope. With maximum bullets, you don’t have to worry when engaging multiple enemies at once.