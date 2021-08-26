Call of Duty Warzone Best RAAL LMG Loadouts Guide

CoD Warzone is one of the most well-known Battle Royales’ in the genre. New weapons are regularly added to the game. Here we will discuss some of the best loadout options for the RAAL LMG that was recently added to Call of Duty Warzone!

Call of Duty Warzone Best RAAL LMG Loadouts

First, let we need to unlock the LMG so we can equip it with the best possible loadout and start playing!

How to unlock the RAAL LMG in Warzone

To unlock RAAL LMG in Warzone, players need to get 5 kills in 7 different matches while using any LMG equipped with a Scout Optic.

Now that you know how to get our hand on it, let’s talk loadouts!

Long Shot RAAL

The first loadout we would like to discuss is using RAAL in long range battles. We will work on increasing the range at which we can deal the maximum damage with easy control of the weapon, but we will have to sacrifice mobility of the weapon to do so.

We use RAAL Monocore, which is basically the Monolithic Suppressor. It reduces weapon sound and also increases the damage range of the weapon. The suppressor with 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker Barrel allows you to exponentially increase the range of your weapon, whilst staying under the radar.

Now, we will use VLK 3.0x Optic. Its common sense that to shot far, we need to able to aim far and this optic is good for the range we are going for. This, coupled with PMC grip, we get much better control over the weapon when firing over long distances.

At the end, we get a 150 Round Belt in our Ammunition slot so we can easily kill enemies. Of course, killing at range requires more bullets as you may miss many shots and reloading frequently will remove the advantage you have.

Due to the low mobility, it is recommended that you pair Long Shot RAAL with a SMG, allowing you to fight through any close-range combat if you get to it.

Loadout

RAAL Monocore Muzzle

0” RAAL line Breaker Barrel

VLK 3.0x Optics

PMC Grip Underbarrel

150 Round Belt Ammunition

MP5 or Bullfrog SMG in secondary.

Perks

Cold Blooded

High Alert

Combat Scout

Assault LMG

For the second build, we will make RAAL faster to use in combat, close to an Assault Rifle.

First, like all other guns, we go with RAAL Monocore Muzzle. We get range whilst we mask the sound of the weapon and stay safe from getting marked on the minimap. Next, we opt for VLK 3.0x Optics to get easy shots and quick scope enemies.

For Underbarrel, we will pick FFS Oblique. This attachment helps reduce ADS speed as well as recoil. This matched with Stippled Grip Tape further reduces ADS and recoil, making RAAL very fast. Last, this all is brought home by using 50 Round Belt Ammunition which drastically improves ADS, movement speed and reload speed, allowing you to run around with a fast and snappy LMG on your hands.

If you are still not satisfied with the ADS speed, you can switch the VLK 3.0x Optics for a lighter one or even remove it altogether and equip FTAC Elevated Stock.

Loadout

RAAL monocore Muzzle

FFS Oblique Underbarrel

Stippled Grip Tape Rear Grip

50 Round Belt Ammunition

VLK 3.0x Optics (can be changed to improve ADS)

(Optional) FTAC Elevated Stock

Any Quick Scoping Sniper, such as Swiss K31

Perks