Call of Duty Warzone Best MG82 Loadouts Guide

In this Call of Duty Warzone Best MG82 Loadouts we will try to include loadouts for multiple playstyles so that players can either mimic the same build or make their adjustments accordingly. Some of our go-to perks with the MG82 will also be mentioned.
Call of Duty Warzone Best MG82 Loadouts
The MG82 might be the most versatile machinegun available to players in Warzone. In this guide we will tell you how to get your hands on the MG82.
How to Unlock the MG82 in Warzone
The MG82 came to Warzone back in Season 4 and just like any new weapon you could have unlocked it by grinding the battlepass to Tier 15 and then playing with the weapon to unlock all of its attachments. But if you didn’t get a chance to unlock it before, you can complete the following challenge and unlock it in Season 5.
- Using LMGs, kill 3 or more enemies without reloading in 15 different completed matches
Once you’ve completed this challenge, the LMG will be unlocked for you and then you can start making your loadouts.
Long Range Loadout
- Agency Suppressor: Hides your shots on the minimap and also reduces recoil.
- 16.4” Task Force Barrel: Increases bullet velocity and effective damage range while further decreasing recoil.
- Tiger Team Spotlight: Increases mobility and aim walking movement speed.
- Axial Arms 3x: Gives a 3x zoom and a clear sight picture.
- Field Agent Grip: Decreases recoil.
Medium Range Loadout
- Agency Suppressor: Helps cut down on vertical and horizontal recoil.
- 16.4” Task Force Barrel: Reduces horizontal recoil spread.
- SUSAT Multizoom: Reduces recoil and gives you a 2x zoom.
- SFOD SpeedGrip: Improves Aim Down Sight times
- Fast Mag: Greatly reduces the time it takes to perform a full reload.
The Close Quarter Loadout
- Agency Suppressor: Helps you stay invisible on the map and decreases recoil.
- 16.4” Task Force Barrel: Increases bullet velocity.
- Field Agent Grip: Helps decrease vertical recoil.
- Ember Sighting Point Laser: Increases your movement speed and walking ads speed.
- Kobra Red Dot: A red dot sight. Perfect for getting rid of the iron sights while still ready for a close fight.
Useful Perks
- E.O.D makes you harder to kill with explosives which is always a plus during close-quarter fights.
- Because of the slow aim-down speed and reload of the LMG, it is wise to use Amped so you can quickly switch to your secondary and get out of sticky situations.
- Overkill let’s you equip 2 weapons. Ideal in this case because of the slow reload of the LMG.