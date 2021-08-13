Call of Duty Warzone Best MG82 Loadouts Guide

In this Call of Duty Warzone Best MG82 Loadouts we will try to include loadouts for multiple playstyles so that players can either mimic the same build or make their adjustments accordingly. Some of our go-to perks with the MG82 will also be mentioned.

Call of Duty Warzone Best MG82 Loadouts

The MG82 might be the most versatile machinegun available to players in Warzone. In this guide we will tell you how to get your hands on the MG82.

How to Unlock the MG82 in Warzone

The MG82 came to Warzone back in Season 4 and just like any new weapon you could have unlocked it by grinding the battlepass to Tier 15 and then playing with the weapon to unlock all of its attachments. But if you didn’t get a chance to unlock it before, you can complete the following challenge and unlock it in Season 5.

Using LMGs, kill 3 or more enemies without reloading in 15 different completed matches

Once you’ve completed this challenge, the LMG will be unlocked for you and then you can start making your loadouts.

Long Range Loadout

Agency Suppressor: Hides your shots on the minimap and also reduces recoil.

Hides your shots on the minimap and also reduces recoil. 16.4” Task Force Barrel: Increases bullet velocity and effective damage range while further decreasing recoil.

Increases bullet velocity and effective damage range while further decreasing recoil. Tiger Team Spotlight: Increases mobility and aim walking movement speed.

Increases mobility and aim walking movement speed. Axial Arms 3x: Gives a 3x zoom and a clear sight picture.

Gives a 3x zoom and a clear sight picture. Field Agent Grip: Decreases recoil.

Medium Range Loadout

Agency Suppressor: Helps cut down on vertical and horizontal recoil.

Helps cut down on vertical and horizontal recoil. 16.4” Task Force Barrel: Reduces horizontal recoil spread.

Reduces horizontal recoil spread. SUSAT Multizoom: Reduces recoil and gives you a 2x zoom.

Reduces recoil and gives you a 2x zoom. SFOD SpeedGrip: Improves Aim Down Sight times

Improves Aim Down Sight times Fast Mag: Greatly reduces the time it takes to perform a full reload.

The Close Quarter Loadout

Agency Suppressor: Helps you stay invisible on the map and decreases recoil.

Helps you stay invisible on the map and decreases recoil. 16.4” Task Force Barrel: Increases bullet velocity.

Increases bullet velocity. Field Agent Grip: Helps decrease vertical recoil.

Helps decrease vertical recoil. Ember Sighting Point Laser: Increases your movement speed and walking ads speed.

Increases your movement speed and walking ads speed. Kobra Red Dot: A red dot sight. Perfect for getting rid of the iron sights while still ready for a close fight.

Useful Perks