Warzone’s “Bold Plans” Might Include King Kong & Godzilla

Following the recent Attack on Titan crossover, Call of Duty: Warzone might be reaching out for something even bigger for its content roadmap.

According to a report by known insider Tom Henderson (via Xfire) earlier today, an unusual collaboration could possibly be in the works to have both King Kong and Godzilla go on a rampage in Warzone.

Henderson notes that he has seen and verified official concept art where King Kong is “swatting a World War 2 plane out of the sky whilst soldiers aimed rifles at him in the distance” and another where Godzilla is “destroying troops below with a bright blue beam [atomic breath]” in Warzone.

The artworks were furthermore bundled alongside images pertaining to the ongoing second season of Warzone Pacific, suggesting either a release taking place soon or just the developers conceptualizing a titan-scale event for the content-hungry player-base.

Activision Blizzard has reportedly been discussing “bold plans” for Warzone 2 with Fortnite-like thematic events. Henderson notes that such plans were discussed for Warzone Legacy as well but were not pursued due to the software limitations of the game. Hence, the reason the publisher greenlit a standalone “future-proofed” sequel to take the battle royale experience to a higher level.

King Kong and Godzilla may as well be a concept at the time of writing, but which may be realized with Warzone 2. Call of Duty: Warzone has already done a crossover with Attack on Titan with operator skins ranging from Survey Corps. to the Armored Titan. Just imagine an actual Titan from the popular manga franchise stomping players left and right in the game.

Last week, game director Josh Bridge admitted the broken and “bloated” state of the game, particularly after being integrated with Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. He stated that Warzone needs to be fixed before receiving any new features such as a ranked mode.