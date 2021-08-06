Call Of Duty: Warzone Gets Two Exclusive Perks In Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone will be receiving a couple of exclusive perks as part of its content roadmap for the fifth season.

According to an announcement earlier today, Combat Scout and Tempered are perks which have been specially designed for the battle royale meta. The said perks will hence remain exclusive to Warzone and will not be available for use in the multiplayer modes of either Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War.

Combat Scout will allow players to briefly highlight enemies in a bright orange color and automatically ping them while inflicting damage. The exclusive perk essentially makes it easier for players to keep enemies at the center of their crosshairs and to relay enemy positions to teammates during the heat of battle. It would not be hard to imagine how efficiently a squad will be able to communicate between themselves if they are all equipped with the Combat Scout perk.

Tempered will increase the effectiveness of armor plates by making each plate absorb up to 75 points of damage compared to the usual 50 points. The exclusive perk will however force players to equip a maximum of only two armor plates instead of three. That and use up two perk slots instead of just one.

Combat Scout and Tempered have possibly started a new design policy for Warzone. They may not be the only exclusive perks to surface. While developer Raven Software has not made any commitments, it would not be surprising to see the sixth season introduce a couple of more battle royale-exclusive perks.

Call of Duty: Warzone will debut its fifth season next week on August 12. The new season promises to “shake up the meta” with a new lineup of operators and weapons, new points of interest in Verdansk, a new Clash mode to pit a hundred players against each other in teams of two, and more.

It all sounds exciting and yet, the Call of Duty community will probably be disappointed to see publisher Activision skip any updates on the anti-cheat situation.