Call of Duty Warzone season 5 is out and it’s bringing some new weapons to the table in the latest battlepass. This season adds the EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 SMG, two amazing weapons you’d definitely want to utilize on the field. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to unlock both the EM2 and Tec-9 in Call of Duty Warzone.

How to Unlock EM2 and Tec-9 in CoD Warzone

The EM2 and Tec 9 are two different, highly effective weapons. There are some prerequisites to unlocking these weapons. Below, we’ll go through how you can unlock and get your hands on both these guns.

EM2

The EM2 is an assault rifle with pre-installed optics. It causes high damage, but the firing rate is slow. Players need to be precise in order to reap maximum benefit from it.

Unlocking EM2 is really simple just reach tier 15 and it’ll be available for you to use.

Blueprints

Warzone features two blueprints for EM2 base weapon. Death Touch and Geomatik.

Death Touch

Death touch is a blueprint of epic rarity. It unlocks at Tier 51 of the Season 5 battlepass.

Attachments for this blueprint include Visiontech 2x, Muzzle Brake .280, Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag and SAS Combat Stock.

Geomatik

Geomatik is another blueprint for the EM2 available in warzone. Its rarity tier is ultra. It unlocks at Tier 95 of the Season 5. Attachment included are suppressor, 25.8” Task Force, SFOD Speedgrip, STANAG 40 Rnd and Dropshot wrap.

Tec 9

The Tec 9 is a really good submachine gun. Highly lethal with the right set of Loadouts and attachments. It has a high rate of fire, lightweight mobility, and fast aim down sights speeds.

Unlocking the Tec 9 is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is to reach tier 30 and it’ll become available. Reaching Tier 30 is a hectic and time consuming task, so be prepared to put in the effort to reach it.

You can also purchase a battle pass to reach a higher level earlier and unlock guns and perks instantly.

Blueprints

Call of Duty: Warzone has a blueprint for base weapon TEC 9. It’s a Legendary blueprint. It released in Season 5 and unlocks at tier 100.

The Microchip Tech 9 blueprint includes the following attachments:

6.7” Range, Ember Sighting Point, Red Cell Foregrip, 30 Rnd and No Stock.