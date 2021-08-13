Call of Duty Warzone Best EM2 Loadouts Guide

The EM2 is a newly added assault rifle that came to Warzone with the Season 5 Update. In this Call of Duty Warzone guide will be talking about some of the Best EM2 Loadouts that we were able to build as well as how it performs on certain ranges. Knowing these stats will help you create your best Warzone EM2 Loadouts.

Call of Duty Warzone Best EM2 Loadouts

The EM2 is a hard-hitting AR with manageable recoil and a built-optic. It is viable for both medium and long-range, so you have a few loadout options on your hands. We will be telling you about all of the perks and attachments you should be running with the weapon to take maximum advantage of the weapon. But first, let’s talk about how you can unlock this weapon.

Unlocking the EM2 AR in CoD Warzone Season 5

Just like any other weapon release in CoD Warzone, you can unlock the EM2 AR for free by playing the game and leveling up your season 5 pass. This gun is available for you to unlock at Tier 15, and once you reach that tier and unlock the weapon, you can then start playing with it and unlock all of the attachments for it as you gain experience.

Long Range Loadout

Agency Suppressor: Gives you vertical recoil control and increases the bullet velocity and range as well.

Gives you vertical recoil control and increases the bullet velocity and range as well. 25.8″ Task Force: Further decreases the vertical recoil and increases the range and bullet velocity.

Further decreases the vertical recoil and increases the range and bullet velocity. Axial Arms 3x: This is an ideal optic for longer ranges with a clear sight picture and defined reticle.

This is an ideal optic for longer ranges with a clear sight picture and defined reticle. Field Agent Grip: A grip for vertical and horizontal recoil reduction.

A grip for vertical and horizontal recoil reduction. STANAG 50 Rnd: A 50 round magazine. The largest available option for this gun.

Medium Range Setup

Agency Suppressor: Lets you stay invisible on the minimap and reduces recoil as well.

Lets you stay invisible on the minimap and reduces recoil as well. 25.8″ Task Force: Helps decrease the vertical recoil and increases the bullet velocity.

Helps decrease the vertical recoil and increases the bullet velocity. SFOD SpeedGrip: Faster ADS timing

Faster ADS timing STANAG 50 Rnd: A 50 round magazine.

A 50 round magazine. Royal and Kross 4x Scope: Ideal scope for midrange. Provides a clear sight picture while also giving a 4x magnification.

Close Range Loadout

Suppressor: Sound suppression and recoil reduction.

Sound suppression and recoil reduction. 25.8″ Task Force: Helps decrease the vertical recoil and increases the bullet velocity.

Helps decrease the vertical recoil and increases the bullet velocity. SFOD SpeedGrip: Faster ADS timing

Faster ADS timing STANAG 50 Rnd: Carries 50 rounds.

Carries 50 rounds. Dropshot Wrap: This handle attachment lets you drop shot with lesser flinching.

Useful Perks