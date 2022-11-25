Best Warzone 2 TAQ-V Loadout Guide

The SCAR-H from Modern Warfare 2 makes its presence known in Warzone 2 as the TAQ-V battle rifle.

Its controllable recoil and moderate fire rate make it a perfect weapon for controlled medium to long-range enemy encounters.

The TAQ-V belongs to the Tactique Verte Platform in Warzone 2 and can be unlocked by leveling up TAQ-56 to level 11.

The following guide will tell you more about how to make the best TAQ-V loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best TAQ-V loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Echoline GS-X (unlocks at TAQ-V level 16)

: Echoline GS-X (unlocks at TAQ-V level 16) Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 (unlocks at TAQ-V level 18)

18″ Precision-6 (unlocks at TAQ-V level 18) Optic : Schlager 3.4X (unlocks at RAPP H level 12)

: Schlager 3.4X (unlocks at RAPP H level 12) Underbarrel : VX Pineapple (unlocks at 556 Icarus level 14)

: VX Pineapple (unlocks at 556 Icarus level 14) Magazine: 50 Round Drum (unlocks at TAQ-V level 20)

Echoline GS-X is the perfect inclusion for our first attachment due to its recoil smoothness and sound suppression ability. Enabling you to land mid-to-long-range shots with more precision and keeping you off the enemy’s UAV.

18″ Precision-6 is perfect for TAQ-V, providing you control over your hip fires and increasing your damage range and bullet velocity. Your damage, combined with the recoil smoothness from the muzzle, will be too much to handle by the enemies.

You will be a moving long-range killing machine because of the control boost by VX Pineapple. This attachment will cover your recoil, hip fire, gun kick, and aim walking control. No matter your enemy’s range, you can take the shots without worrying about the spread of the bullets.

To overcome long-range obstacles, Schlager 3.4X is included to provide you with more precise long-range shots. You can also keep track of the enemy movements due to having a closer view of them.

The 50 Round Drum completes the perfect setup for our class. Ensuring you have a large magazine size to continuously poke enemies and win combats with higher accuracy and more bullet impact.