Best Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 Loadout Guide

The Sakin MG38 is the starting light machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

It belongs to the Sakin MG Platform and offers you a devastating combination of high fire rate, large magazine capacity, moderate recoil, and commendable damage.

The Sakin MG38 will be unlocked by default when you first start Warzone 2. By leveling it up though, you will unlock loads of new options to customize the LMG based on your gameplay preference.

The following guide will tell you the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Sakin MG38 loadout and attachments

Muzzle: Kastovia DX 90 (unlocks at Kastovia 762 level 2)

Kastovia DX 90 (unlocks at Kastovia 762 level 2) Optic: Schlager 3.4x (unlocks at RAPP H level 12)

Schlager 3.4x (unlocks at RAPP H level 12) Barrel: 20“Bruen Silver Series Barrel (unlocks at Sakin MG38 level 16)

20“Bruen Silver Series Barrel (unlocks at Sakin MG38 level 16) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (unlocks at M4 level 6)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (unlocks at M4 level 6) Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap (unlocks at Sakin MG38 level 3)

We’ll go with the Muzzle attachment first. The Kastovia DX 90 muzzle allows you to solve the one sole problem with the Sakin MG38 – recoil control. This muzzle will drastically reduce the gun’s recoil and smooth it out, allowing you to aim more precisely. Moreover, it also suppresses your shots, which means that your location won’t be visible to enemies on the minimap.

A minor problem that comes with the Kastovia DX 90 is the reduced aiming-down-sight (ADS) speed, but we’ll solve that with the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap rear grip. This addition will pump the ADS speed back up to a decent point while also reducing the sprint-to-fire delay, allowing you to fire quicker off the sprint.

Furthermore, the Sakin MG38, surprisingly, offers better mobility than a standard LMG. This means that there’s room to tune that down to bump up other stats. The 20“Bruen Silver Series Barrel sacrifices a bit of the movement speed you have to in turn further decrease recoil, while also increasing the bullet velocity and damage range – a fair trade.

Lastly, the FSS Sharkfin 90 reduces your idle aim weapon sway so you can be dangerously accurate with your gun. The Schlager 3.4x optic will also help you with your vision and aim.