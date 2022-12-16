Best RAPP H Loadout In Warzone 2

You might want to consider picking up the RAPP H light machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

It is bulky but packs a massive punch in terms of overall handling, fire rate, and damage output. The high fire rate is what really makes the RAPP H special though as it is higher than any average LMG in the game.

It hails from the Lachmann Meer Platform and is unlocked by leveling up the Lachmann-556 to level 16 .

The following guide will tell you how to make the best RAPP H loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best RAPP H loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Optic Aim OP-V4 BAS-P level 5 -3.00 ⇵ and 0.0 ⇆ Muzzle ZLR Talon 5 TAQ-M level 22 +1.40 ⇵ and +1.0 ⇆ Underbarrel VX Pineapple 556 Icarus level 14 -0.79 ⇵ and -9.0 ⇆ Ammunition 7.62 High Velocity Lachmann-762 level 12 Rear Grip Lachmann TCG-10 Lachmann-762 level 11 +1.00 ⇵ and -0.45 ⇆

This class setup will turn the RAPP H LMG into a beast in mid to long-range combat. With the Aim OP-V4 optic, you will have the perfect visual experience, being more accurate and able to aim farther than usual, extending your range. The zoom provided by this scope is optimal, so you won’t even have many problems in close-range combat as well.

The ZLR Talon 5 is a multi-purpose muzzle that works pretty well with this loadout. Not only does it silence your shots, but also reduces recoil and increases damage range and bullet velocity. This will allow you to mask your shot sounds and extend your range even further.

You will further be able to pack more of a punch with the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition as it will increase the bullets’ pace, ensuring they land on the enemy before they get the chance to escape.

Moreover, that much packed with such a high rate of fire, we would need something to control the recoil that comes with it. The Lachman TCG-10 will do that job for us – increasing recoil control so you can be more accurate with your shots.

Lastly, the VX Pineapple, a very popular choice among most loadouts, will increase the RAPP H’s hip fire recoil control and accuracy, while also increasing aim walking steadiness to account for more accuracy.