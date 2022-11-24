Best Warzone 2 RAAL MG Loadout Guide

The RAAL MG is perhaps not only one of the best light machine guns but also one of the best overall weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

It features impressive damage and hits enemies like a truck. It sacrifices a high fire rate to give you more aim stability and recoil control in return.

All you have to do is bunker down and rain hell on enemies with sheer accuracy and stopping power.

Hailing from the RAAL Platform, you can unlock RAAL MG by reaching a player level 25.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best RAAL MG loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best RAAL MG loadout and attachments

Muzzle: BVM-338

BVM-338 Barrel: 21” EXF Rhino

21” EXF Rhino Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Rare Grip: Stip-40 Grip

We will go with the 21” EXF Rhino barrel for the high bullet velocity and damage range to maximize our long-range capabilities. To tame the recoil, the inclusion of the BVM-338 Muzzle break, SA Side Grip, and Strip-40 Grip is made.

For the optic, Schlager 3.4X is ideal as it provides the optimal zoom for the ranges at which we will typically use this gun. Its clean reticle will also help you to keep your shots on target while spraying.

However, you can also you the VLK 4x Scope if you don’t have the Schlager 3.4X unlocked. In terms of optics, it all comes down to your personal preference, but we will recommend that your use a 3-4x scope to excel in mid to long-range engagements.