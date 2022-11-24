Best Warzone 2 MCPR-300 Loadout Guide

The powerful MCPR-300 sniper rifle is designed for long-range precision in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It belongs to the MRBA Platform and will be available to you by default at the start of the game.

Considering the vast, open areas of Al Mazrah, you will find plenty of use for the MCPR-300 in Warzone 2. Its high bullet velocity also ensures minimal bullet drop and with the right attachments can take headshots at just about any range in the game.

The following guide will tell you the best MCPR-300 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best MCPR-300 loadout and attachments

Muzzle : FTAC Reaper

: FTAC Reaper Barrel : 22″ OMX-456

: 22″ OMX-456 Laser : FSS OLE-V laser

: FSS OLE-V laser Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

: .300 Mag High Velocity Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

The silencer acts to suppress the sound, but FTAC Reaper has many other benefits such as increased range and low recoil. To gain all these perks, you have to compromise on the Aim Walking Speed and Aim Walking Speed.

The 22″ OMX-456 barrel attachment works best along with FTAC Reaper. The ultimate result will be even smoother recoils along with silenced shots.

FSS OLE-V laser is an attachment that allows you to have decent Sprint to Fire speed along with high aiming stability. The downside to using an FSS OLE-V laser is that it is visible to enemies due to its bright red color.

To shoot the long-range target more easily with the Sniper Riffle, you can use the .300 Mag High-Velocity attachment. Cronen Cheetah Grip attachment allows you to good Sprint to fire speed and aim down speed.