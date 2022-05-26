Warzone 2 map has leaked, reveals new swimming mechanics

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was previously said to feature a brand new map with a lot of varying terrains which has now been fully leaked.

The hand-drawn map, presumably to foil a take-down notice by publisher Activision, was published by well-known Call of Duty insider and reporter Tom Henderson (via Try Hard Guides) earlier today.

The map reveals a railroad track running on the outskirts to suggest that players will have access to a moving train in Warzone 2 just as right now.

The map also shows a stream running down from the north before splitting and joining a river in the south. Warzone 2 will reportedly introduce swimming mechanics for the first time in the franchise.

Verdansk and Caldera, the two maps of the original Warzone had no swimming features. Blackout, the battle royale mode of Black Ops 4, however, did.

Warzone 2 was already reported to be taking a lot of cues from Blackout. It hence comes unsurprisingly that developer Infinity Ward decided to add the swimming mechanics from Blackout as well.

Swimming will apparently be only one of many new features. Warzone 2 was recently reported to be considering an interrogation feature where players will be able to interrogate downed enemies to reveal the locations of their teammates on the minimap.

The points of interest (locations) shown in the Warzone 2 map include Quarry, Modern City, Habor, Airport, Graveyard, Hydro Station, Caves, Observatory, Old Town, Oilfield, Shipwreck, Fish Town, Fort, Oasis, War-Torn, Marshes, and Sira.

Some of these points of interest will be based on popular multiplayer maps from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 game. Quarry, for example, will be the same map from Modern Warfare 2. Airport will be Terminal. Afghan will be located near the Caves. Highrise will be just under Modern City.

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and the anticipated DMZ mode of the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 remake are said to share the same map. DMZ, however, will only make portions of the map playable.

DMZ remains to be officially revealed and is currently being defined by rumors and reports. The Modern Warfare 2 mode is supposed to have a marketplace to purchase and sell cosmetic items such as weapon and character skins, blueprints, and more. You will be able to use whatever you unlock in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is slated to receive a standalone release in late 2022 alongside Modern Warfare 2, a direct sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot.