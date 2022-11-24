Best Warzone 2 M13B Loadout Guide

The M13B assault rifle offers you high accuracy alongside a high fire rate and low recoil in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The weapon remains the same as the M13 from Modern Warfare 2 except that you now need to put in some work to get it unlocked.

The M13B is exclusive to the new DMZ mode of Warzone 2. The only way to unlock the M13B is by defeating and looting the Chemist in the Radiation Zone.

Belonging to the Bruen Ops Platform, the M13B serves well for both automatic and semi-automatic fire. The following guide will tell you the best M13B loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best M13B loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18)

: Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18) Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon (unlocks at M13B level 17)

14” Bruen Echelon (unlocks at M13B level 17) Optic : Schlager 3.4 X (unlocks at RAPP H level 12)

: Schlager 3.4 X (unlocks at RAPP H level 12) Underbarrel : VX Pineapple (unlocks at 556 Icarus level 14)

: VX Pineapple (unlocks at 556 Icarus level 14) Magazine: 45-Round Mag (unlocks at M4 level 4)

The Harbinger D20 attachment provides a broader damage range and higher bullet velocity, enabling you to indulge in fights from different ranges and points of the map. The muzzle attachment also controls the recoil by smoothing it and ensures you stay away from UAV due to sound suppression.

The 14” Bruen Echelon works best with the combination of the Harbinger D20, widening your combat range and weapon control. You will be able to land easy shots with these attachments.

A clear vision is essential to land kills and put your squad on the upper hand. The 3.4X magnification by Schlager 3.4X opens the maps for you, helping you extract information from the map.

VX Pineapple is one of the best attachments in the Underbarrel category. It allows you to land more hip fire shots and improves your control over the firing pattern. The boost in the hip fire accuracy, hip recoil, and gun kick are essential to make the M13B beast in every range.

Our last attachments of 45 Round Mag allow us to poke the enemies and make them uneasy continuously. You will not let them leave your sight due to more bullet size magazines.