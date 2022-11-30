How To Fuel And Repair Vehicles In Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 adds a little depth to vehicles. They now need fuel to go around the map.

The old WZ1 strategy of flying around in a helicopter as the final circles close in no longer works in WZ2. This is because your chopper is simply going to run out of fuel.

Hence, if you are looking keep your vehicle to either traverse or mow down enemies, you need to keep an eye out for gas stations. They will help fuel as well as repair your vehicles.

The following guide will tell you how to find gas stations to fuel and repair your vehicle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

How to fuel and repair vehicles in WZ2

You can refuel your vehicle in two ways. The first is using Gas Cans found all around the map which can be used on your vehicle to restore a small chunk of the vehicle’s fuel tank. Remember that the vehicle cannot be repaired using a gas can.

The second method allows you to both refuel and repair your vehicle’s health. You must first locate a Gas Station around the area. There are plenty spread across the entire Al Mazarah map. You can find them indicate on your Tac Map by a Gas Pump sign.

You must then drive inside the Gas Station on your car or boat, and as soon as you enter close enough the refueling and repairing process begins.

This process takes some time leaving you susceptible to an enemy attack. If you are on a Helicopter, you must land it on top of the gas station to begin repair and refueling.

Helicopters are more susceptible to enemy attacks while refueling, so consider the first method, using Gas Cans. If the vehicle is too damaged, you may risk landing on top of a Gas Station for repairs.