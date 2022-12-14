Best FTAC Recon Loadout In Warzone 2

The FTAC Recon is a powerful battle rifle for you to consider in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is designed to excel in medium ranges, so if you are looking for more range, it would be best to switch to an actual sniper or an assault rifle.

The FTAC Recon can be found in the M4 Platform and unlocks when you level up M4 to level 10.

The following guide will help you build the best FTAC Recon loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best FTAC Recon loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Rear Grip Support CP90 Grip FTAC Recon level 15 +0.65 ⮃ and +0.39 ⮀ Barrel Bull Rider 16.5” FTAC Recon level 22 +0.45 ⮃ and +0.30 ⮀ Optic HMW-20 Optic Lachmann 762 level 2 Underbarrel VX Pineapple 556 Icarus level 14 +0.80 ⮃ and +0.22 ⮀ Muzzle FTAC Reaper MCPR-300 level 10 +1.4 ⮃ and +1 ⮀

While aiming long-range in your Battle Rifle, you will need the stability that can be fulfilled by adding the Support CP90 Grip attachment. It will also give you Flinch Resistance, perfect for long-range precision with a compromise to weapon mobility.

Moving down to the Barrel attachment, Bull Rider 16.5” is a match-grade barrel for reducing AR recoil, bullet velocity, and range. For stability and accuracy when shooting for a long time, a good barrel attachment such as Bull Rider 16.5” will help.

VX Pineapple is the heavy grip attachment with groovers that increases the weight of the AR to keep it stable while aiming. The shot fired from the hip will also get quicker from this under-barrel attachment.

A good optic attachment should be on top of the list when you are looking for loadouts. All your precision medium to long-range aiming can be fulfilled by 8.0x magnification of the HMW-20 Optic.

Including the FTAC Reaper provides a very high advantage in damage range and bullet velocity. You can land more shots due to the increased recoil smoothness while staying invisible. Sound suppression is an added advantage of this item, making it essential in this class.